Jordan Chiles' mother Gina reacts as Simone Biles gets nominated for Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, has reacted as Simone Biles was nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award. Chiles and Biles competed together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and helped the U.S. women reclaim the gold medal.

Biles has three Sportswoman of the Year awards to her name, winning the titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. She also won the Comeback of the Year award last year and was nominated for her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award on Monday (March 3).

Gina took to her Instagram story to congratulate the gymnast and posted:

"🐐."

Biles was recognized for her incredible success at the Paris Olympics and is one of the frontrunners to win her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award.

Alongside leading the USA women's gymnastics team to the gold medal, she became the oldest gymnast in 72 years to win the Olympic all-around title. The 27-year-old also won the vault title and took silver in the floor exercise.

Chiles also won the bronze medal in the floor exercise finals, placing third in 13.766 after her coaches, Cecile and Laurent Landi, submitted an inquiry about her score, 13.666, which placed her fifth. However, she was stripped of the medal in less than a month after the Court of Arbitration ruled out that her coach’s appeal came four seconds after the allowed time limit of 60 seconds.

"Truly a shame" - Simone Biles on Jordan Chiles' medal controversy

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles was left devastated after being stripped of her medal, and her best friend, Simone Biles, made sure to uplift the gymnast in tough times.

“We’ve been FaceTiming, texting, just being girls,” Biles said. “I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, ‘You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don’t let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out,'" Simone Biles told People.

The 27-year-old called the controversy an unfortunate event, one that has never been witnessed in the sport, and argued that the procedure of the CAS ruling wasn't right.

"It’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before, and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal, and unfortunately, in gymnastics, that’s not the case," Simone Biles said.

“Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No,” she continued. “That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.”

Chiles and the US Olympic Committee said they had video evidence showing the gymnast's score inquiry was made within the stipulated 60 seconds. However, CAS said it would not reconsider the decision.

The gymnast later submitted an appeal against the decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal in September, but there has been no update on the case since.

