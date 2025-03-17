Jordan Chiles' mother reacts to gymnast cheering on rival Grace McCallum for perfect 10 during Utah-UCLA meet

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, revealed that the gymnast cheering for her Tokyo Olympic teammate as a rival was one of the best things she likes about her daughter. Chiles and McCallum were part of the silver medal-winning US gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chiles was spotted energetically cheering for McCullum after the gymnast earned a perfect 10 score on the beam during the regular season finale between the UCLA Bruins and Utah. The Bruins were on a nine-game winning streak but lost 198.100-197.425 in front of a sold-out crowd as Chiles competed through an injury.

The Olympic champion was nonetheless happy for her former teammate, and this camaraderie is one of her mother's favorite things about her.

"My favorite part of who she is...And how can you not cheer for Grace," Gina commented.

Jordan Chiles' mother's reaction

Chiles scored 9.925 on the uneven bars and subsequently struggled on the floor and other exercises as Gina revealed afterward that the gymnast had hurt her tailbone last week after falling off her scooter.

“Seeing worried comments- Rest is always good but just for clarity- she fell off her scooter in the rain and hurt her tailbone this week. So she is feeling it on every event. Running on vault and floor passes and especially when she hit it on the dive roll. She's ok- just hurts," she wrote on X.

Chiles is in her junior year at UCLA after skipping the 2024 season for the Paris Olympics. The American helped the US Women's gymnastics team reclaim the gold medal before winning her maiden individual medal on the floor, but was later stripped of it due to a scoring discrepancy.

Jordan Chiles revealed who she blames for Olympic bronze medal controversy

UCLA gymnastics in Westwood, CA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles initially placed fifth with a score of 13.666 in the floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics before a review from her coaches improved it to 13.766 and, subsequently, a third-place finish.

Chiles was the last to compete, and when her initial score was announced, Romania's Ana Barbosu was placing third and was already celebrating. However, when the score changed, her smiles changed to tears, leading to widespread anger from Romania.

Reflecting on the controversy that followed in her 2025 memoir 'Jordan Chiles: I'm That Girl,' the American gymnast blamed Barbosu's coach for the drama that happened.

“I was crushed and angry. None of this would have happened if Ana's coach, who knew that Cecile had submitted an inquiry right after my floor routine, had waited for the inquiry results to come in before allowing Ana to take the podium, holding her flag.”

Romania Gymnastics filed an appeal in CAS against the judges' decision to improve Chiles' score. The court ruled that her coaches had asked for the review beyond the allowed 60-second timeframe, eventually leading to the gymnast being asked to return the medal.

