Jordan Chiles rocks all-black suited-up look as she enjoys downtime from UCLA Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles enjoyed her off-time at UCLA Gymnastics on a night out in Los Angeles after dedicating the Bruins victory at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad to the city. The gymnast had taken a break from the program in 2024 and returned at the start of this season.

Chiles was out to attend the Settecento Grand Opening Event Dedicated to Palisades Charter High School Recovery Efforts on January 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California and later enjoyed a delicious meal at the Settecento DTLA restaurant. The 23-year-old was dressed up in an all-black suit and posed with a white horse afterward on the lawn of the restaurant.

Chiles and Bruins kicked off the season on January 4 against Oregon State but lost by .475. They redeemed themselves with a commanding win at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, posting 197.550 to beat Arkansas, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Speaking in an interview afterward, Chiles dedicated the victory to Los Angeles and said the team was praying for the city.

“To every single person in LA, we love you guys. Thank you guys so much for supporting us. We want to support you in every way, shape or form. We’re praying, we love you guys," she said

The Bruins registered a landslide victory against Maryland last weekend, posting 197.550 in reply to the Terrapins' 194.850, and are now scheduled to take on Illinois on January 25.

"An honor" - Jordan Chiles after scoring perfect ten in maiden Big Ten meet against Maryland

Jordan Chiles was the star performer for UCLA Gymnastics in their commanding win over Maryland last week. She stuck her full-twisting double-back dismount to earn a perfect 10 on uneven bars and also won the all-around title.

The 23-year-old was elated about her performance, and said it was an honor for her to contribute to Bruins' success.

“My high was my 10 on bars, Being in the Big Ten for the very first time and doing that for our school is definitely an honor," she said (via dailybruin.com)

Chiles won two individual NCAA titles in the 2023 season and finished runner-up in the all-around competition. After returning from the break, she is eyeing the gold in all-around alongside the national title for the Bruins.

“There’s unfinished business in everything that I do. I want an all-around title and an NCAA title as a team," Chiles added

The American gymnast had taken a break last year to prepare for the Paris Olympics and the decision turned out to be a successful one as she went on to win her maiden Olympic gold medal.

