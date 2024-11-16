Jordan Chiles sends a clear warning as she returns to UCLA for the NCAA season after the Paris Olympics

Fresh off her Olympic campaign, Jordan Chiles is ready to make a statement at the collegiate circuit as she makes a return for the 2025 NCAA season. After competing for the UCLA Bruins for two years, Chiles remained dormant from the NCAA circuit in 2024 to focus on her training for the Paris Games.

However, following her exploits at the French capital, she has now fixed her sights on the collegiate competition.

Jordan Chiles commenced her collegiate gymnastics journey with the UCLA Bruins after her debut appearance at the Olympics in Tokyo, and scored three perfect 10s, two on floor exercise and one on uneven bars and secured the All-American title for her incredible performance on floor and an All-Pac-12 performer on vault, bars and floor.

The UCLA Bruins will kick off their 2025 season on January 11, against the Arkansas gymnastics squad in Oklohoma for the Sprouts Farmer Market Collegiate Quad. Ahead of the upcoming season, Chiles shared a video of her 2023 season while expressing her eagerness.

The video compilation, featuring Chiles throughout the 2023 season concluded with "I'm Back" text.

"👀…. Almost time," she captioned the post.

Chiles will be accompanied by Philippines Olympian Emma Malabuyo and 2020 Canadian Olympian Brooklyn Moors for the Bruins in the 2025 season.

Jordan Chiles along with Simone Biles received the 2024 Jack Kelly Fair Play Award for acknowledging Rebecca Andrade at Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles with Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles were awarded the 2024 Jack Kelly Fair Play Award by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s for their heartfelt gesture towards Brazil's Rebeca Andrade during the Paris Olympics.

During the women’s floor exercise medal ceremony at the French capital, which witnessed the first all-Black women’s gymnastics podium in Olympic history, Chiles and Biles were seen honoring the Brazalian gymnast by bowing down after the latter secured her second Olympic gold medal.

The USA Gymnastics revealed the news to the fans on social media and wrote:

"Congratulations to Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles on their recognition by the USOPC with the 2024 Jack Kelly Fair Play Award - honoring their outstanding act of sportsmanship at the Paris Olympic Games!"

The American duo went on to bag a gold medal in the team event. Chiles also won an individual bronze in floor exercise which later went to Ana Barbosu.

