Jordan Larson makes her feelings known as Laura Dijkema announces her retirement from the Dutch national volleyball team

Jordan Larson recently expressed her feelings as Laura Dijkema announced her retirement from the Netherlands national volleyball team following a successful 14-year career. Dijkema announced her retirement in a social media post.

The Dutch volleyball player debuted in 2010 and played 443 international matches. Under her captaincy, the Netherlands won silver medals in the 2015 and 2017 European Championships. In 2016, with her help, the Dutch clinched a bronze medal at the 2016 World Grand Prix.

Dijkema shared a photo dump on Instagram with her Netherlands team with a caption:

"When I first put on the orange jersey back in 2010, I could have never imagined how much this team would shape my life. The National Team became so much more than just volleyball — it became part of who I am. A second family. Together, we’ve experienced unforgettable highs, surprised the world, celebrated victories, and written history for Dutch volleyball."

Jordan Larson reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Stoked to see what you do next! @lauradijkema. Congrats on a great career!

Screenshot of Jordan Larson's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @gov1007

Jordan Larson reflects on giving back to the sport that shaped her

Jordan Larson With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - Source: Getty

In April 2024, Jordan Larson joined LOVB Omaha, sharing 15 years of professional experience, including her time as a player and assistant coach at the University of Nebraska.

Larson shared that her experience in coaching has given her a new way of looking at the game. She believes it has helped her improve as a player by allowing her to understand different strategies.

"The sport has given me so much and so many wonderful people I’ve met along the way.I just feel like… how can I continue to give back? And give back in a way that’s authentic to me and real for me,” Larson said.

LOVB Omaha head coach Suzie Fritz also recognizes Larson’s leadership, saying players listen when she speaks. She believes athletes can often find solutions faster than coaches, with Larson being an example.

