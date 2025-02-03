Julien Alfred reveals her new kit after 300m dominance at New Balance Grand Prix 2025

Following her victory in the 300m at the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix, Julien Alfred gave her fans a glimpse of her new kit. Alfred led the 300m women's race at the latest edition of the New Balance Grand Prix at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 2.

The Paris Olympic medalist clocked a staggering time of 36.16 seconds to surpass Dina Asher-Smith and Emma Montoya, who posted 36.87 and 38.37 seconds, respectively. Her remarkable time in Boston was also marked as a new Saint Lucian national record.

Following the victory, the St.Lucian star attended a quick interview with Real Talk With Tee, revealing and describing her new kit. Following her Paris Olympics heroics, Alfred was honored by the Ministry of Tourism in Saint Lucia. She was appointed as the Tourism Ambassador.

Her appointment as ambassador marked a significant milestone in her career, represented by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) logo on her PUMA competition and warm-up kits. Alfred was seen taking a spin and modeling while flaunting her new kit.

It's my new kit, " Alfred said. "I'm now a tourism ambassador for St. Lucia, so it goes on the side of my new kit."

"Thanks to Puma," she added.

Alfred signed a deal with Puma in 2023, ahead of the Paris Games, where she was seen donning PUMA’s evoSPEED TOKYO NITRO track and field spikes.

Julien Alfred opens up on her dietary choices ahead of the New Balance Grand Prix

Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia celebrates winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

During a press conference ahead of the New Balance Grand Prix 2025, Julien Alfred opened up about her diet, stating she relies on her discipline to make food choices. Highlighting the difference in her and Noah Lyles' diet, Alfred emphasized eating fish, rice, potatoes, and some vegetables to complement her rigorous training regime.

"I am not as strict as Noah. Whatsoever, I just do whatever. I think I'm disciplined enough to know what to eat and what not to eat. Most times I just get into fish. Some carbs, like rice, potatoes, some veggies. But I think I don't do what you do, Noah," said Julien Alfred.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Julien Alfred secured two medals, including one gold and one silver in the 100m and 200m races, respectively.

