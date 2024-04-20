"Just ban them all"; "That's quite a scandal!"- Fans react as top three finishers of Beijing Half Marathon are stripped of their medals

The Beijing Half Marathon has been one of the biggest discussions among track and field fans, as they voiced their opinions after an unusual finish to the race on Sunday, eventually leading to an investigation.

The Beijing Half Marathon began just like any other marathon. However, the finish perplexed the viewers as four runners, one from China and three from Africa, wearing similar jerseys inched closer to the finish line. It seemed the other three runners deliberately allowed the Chinese athlete, He Jie, to win the race in his home country.

As the other runners slowed down just before the finishing tape, the Marathon's organizing committee led an independent investigation to get to the crux of the matter. It was found that none of the three runners registered as pacemakers, thereby breaching competition rules. All the top finishers were punished by stripping them of their medals as well as by issuing a recovery for their bonuses.

Fans were quick to react to the situation and voice their opinions on social media.

"Just ban them all," wrote a fan.

"That's quite a scandal! I guess they took the "strip" part of the marathon too literally," chimed in another.

"Beijing half marathon: a race tainted by controversy reminding us of the importance of fair competition and integrity in sports," tweeted a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"He is finished. No future," wrote a fan

"It must have been quite a shock for the top finishers to have their medals stripped after the investigation," chimed in another.

"HE did not win," tweeted a fan.

Beijing Half Marathon aftermath

One of the Kenyan runners, Willy Mnangat, who was trailing behind He Jie spoke to BBC Africa and revealed that he was contracted to help the Chinese athlete to break the Chinese Half Marathon record.

"I was not there to compete. It was not a competitive race for me," he said.

After the independent investigation of the Beijing Half Marathon race officials, they released a public statement, which read:

"All trophies, medals, and bonuses will be recovered," ( as quoted by BBC).

Moreover, after the controversy, the Chinese Athletics Association released a statement regarding the races conducted in China.

"In general, the overall operation of road running events has been smooth. But problems in the organization and management of the events have also been exposed, which has aroused widespread concern," they said.