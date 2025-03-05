"Just felt right - Masai Russell reveals reason behind joining Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Paris Olympics 100 m hurdles champion, Masai Russell, has recently expressed her views on joining Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track -- a new track and field league. In September 2024, the league announced the signing of the iconic track and field sprinter.

Ad

Russell holds two collegiate records in 60-meter hurdles and 100-meter hurdles. She achieved the 100-meter hurdles record at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. She shared her optimistic thoughts on participating in the upcoming track and field league events.

During her recent appearance in the “Grand Slam Track” segment, she mentioned her excitement and confidence in joining the Grand Slam League by four-time Olympic gold medalist, Michael Johnson. She said [0:56 onwards]:

“Track is moving in a very progressive way. When I heard about it, I seen about it, I seen who was the face of it and the people who were lying with it, it was definitely something that I wanted to be a part of. It just felt right.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Russell, who clinched the 4th position in 60-meter hurdles at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, also shared her views on the advice she would give to her younger self. She added [2:44 onwards]:

“I would just tell her to always believe in herself and you could do anything that you put your mind to because the only person stopping you from those amazing things is the person in between or the head, the brain in between these two ears.”

Ad

Masai Russell represented the Kentucky Wildcats during her collegiate years. She achieved the first spot in 100m hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials by clocking a time of 12.25s, which was her personal best.

Masai Russell shares her perspective on mental health

Masai Russell at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Masai Russell is one of the emerging talents from track and field. She cemented her legacy at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles event in 12.33s. During her appearance on the “Ready Set Go” podcast with five-time Olympic medalist, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, she discussed her thoughts on mental health.

Ad

Ad

“I talk about my boyfriend a lot. I'm not going to lie; he's definitely one of the main people that have just kept me grounded... He's just like, at the end of the day, are you running for a check, are you running for a contract or are you running because you love it and you want to be the best and that was like the shaking up that I needed,” she said. [21:49 onwards]

Russell highlighted her challenges of not having a sponsor early in her career and how her boyfriend motivated and supported her through her limitations. In 2023, she was named to the Outdoor Second-Team All-SEC and was the SEC Outdoor Championship Silver Medalist in 400m as per University of Kentucky Athletics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback