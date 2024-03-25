"Just to have two sisters is impressive" - University of Virginia Coach Todd DeSorbo on Alex and Gretchen Walsh's NCAA championships dominance

Sisters Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh have put the Virginia Swimming and Dive team in the spotlight with individual titles and records at the NCAA Championships 2024.

Gretchen Walsh claimed her third individual title at the NCAA Championships 2024 while Alex Walsh won the 200 breaststroke after clocking 2:02.07, the fourth fastest time in the history of the event. Alex had earlier won the 200 IM and 400 IM.

University of Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo lauded Alex and Gretch Walsh saying:

"Just to have two sisters to be Division I athletes period is pretty impressive."

He told SwimSwam in a video interview that:

"It's just mind-blowing to have one athlete that good and then to have two that are sisters is you know it's unheard."

DeSorbo further lauded the elite calibre of the sisters and said:

"As elite as they are, both of them winning three individual titles, both of them setting NCAA records, is incredible."

The official social media handle of Virginia Swimming and Dive also re-shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which celebrated the Walsh sisters. It said:

"In winning its fourth straight @NCAA title, @UVASwimDive was anything but a two-woman team, but sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh led the way with spectular performances in Athens, Ga., where each won three individual events."

Alex and Gretchen Walsh will try to keep the winning streak going

Gretchen and Alex Walsh

Alex Walsh believes it's cool to be part of history and be part of UVA's history. Gretchen Walsh, 21, who shared her sister's sentiment, told Virginia Sports:

"I think it's so cool to be making history like this and, like Alex said, I do think we'll try to just keep the streak going."

The 100-yard freestyle champion said:

"I don't see the end in sight for Virginia for a little while. I'm really happy about this year and the past years that I've been on this team, and I'm looking forward to my last year as a Cavalier."

Olympics.com described Alex and Gretchen Walsh as the University of Virginia's superstar swimmers. Together, the sisters have 24 NCAA Championship titles, 24 All-American honors, and 14 NCAA records to their name.

Furthermore, Alex and Gretchen Walsh are vying to break more records at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.