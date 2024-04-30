Justin Gatlin expresses excitement for the World Athletics Relays 2024 as Team USA sends a star-studded lineup to the Bahamas

Retired USA competitive sprinter Justin Gatlin showed his excitement for the upcoming World Athletics Relays 2024 set to be held on May 4 and 5, 2024, at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, the Bahamas.

At the 2024 edition of the World Relays, six-time world champion Noah Lyles, the Olympic and 2022 World Championships silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, and two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, are some of the prominent names who will headline the USA squad.

So far, the United States is the most successful country in the history of the World Athletics Relays as the country leads the medals table with a total of 31 medals, including 22 gold, 7 silver, and 2 bronze medals

Justin Gatlin recently showed his excitement for the tournament on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“World Relays this weekend ‼️🔥 @WorldAthletics”

The World Athletics Relays 2024 is also set to feature the likes of Dutch sprint sensation Femke Bol, two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and the defending Olympic champion in the 400m, Steven Gardiner, among others.

The tournament will be a crucial one for the nations that will be competing as 14 teams in each relay event will automatically secure their spots for the Paris Olympics 2024.

A look into Justin Gatlin’s performance at the World Athletics Relays

Justin Gatlin of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m final during the Ready Steady Tokyo - Athletics Olympic test event, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour at the National Stadium on May 09, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

During his athletics career, Justin Gatlin claimed three medals at the World Athletics Relays, all of which came from the 4x100m relay event. He played a key role in the United States gold-medal performances at the event in the 2015 and 2017 editions held in Nassau.

Besides this, Gatlin was a part of the USA team that finished as the runner-up in the relays that took place at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Additionally, Gatlin and his teammates, Mike Rodgers, Tyson Gay, and Ryan Bailey, established a championship record in the 4x100m relay during the 2015 event as they achieved a sensational time of 37.38s.

Gatlin, who is regarded as one of the greatest American sprinters of all time, is known for his five Olympic medals, including a gold in the 100m in 2004, two silver, and two bronze medals. In addition, he claimed four golds, two of which came in 100m and one in 200m, and six silver medals at the World Athletics Championships.