Justin Gatlin gives honest opinion on Kishane Thompson's relay setback in first major race of season

Justin Gatlin backed Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson despite the latter's loss in the relay at the Miramar Invitational on April 5, 2025. Thompson was fresh off a dominant 2024 season, winning the 100m silver at the 2024 Summer Games.

Gatlin, one of the fiercest sprinters of all time and a specialist in the 100m, retired from track and field with five Olympic and 10 World Championships medals. At his final Olympic appearance in 2016 Rio, his 100m silver finish made him the oldest man (34) to win a non-relay event. As his track record and prowess still resonate, the 43-year-old shifted his attention to podcasting to share his views on track and field-related matters.

In a recent 'Ready Set Go' episode, Gatlin joined former track coach Rodney Green to opine on Jamaica icon Kishane Thompson's relay feat at the 2025 Miramar Invitational. Gaitlin believed the Jamaican is getting ready for the season and will hit top form later this year.

"Kishane is just coming back into form, he is putting himself together and once again, it was basically a flying 100. You can't expect someone to go out there and catch someone if they're not in their top shape. so, let's hold on. Let the man get himself ready. I guarantee y'all be cheering and clapping for him by the time May, June July come around," he said (beginning 2:44).

The Jamaican 4x100m relay team trailed in 39.11s as the Dominicans soared to victory in 38.95s.

Justin Gatlin once noted how Kishane Thompson prefers to stay out of the limelight

Thompson looks on at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Kishane Thompson was one of the headliners going into the 100m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He faced the reigning World champion Noah Lyles in the dash but lost to him in just five-thousandths of a second. Following that, the Jamaican amassed massive fame and recognition wherever he went.

In a 'Ready Set Go' episode, Justin Gatlin said that Thompson's nature is usually shy and he often gets spotted doing everyday things, keeping the spotlight out of the way.

"He's the mystery man, but I'm starting to believe that Kishain wants it that way. And he said it himself. He's really not a chatty, chatty type of guy, like who's in the limelight. He says, when people see him and ask some of the bit**es, he's like, I understand it.." Gaitlin said.

"It was funny watching him in Jamaica and just going around, just doing normal things, going to get, you know, at Key and Salt Fish and then him getting recognized. And then fans come up to him and say, man, I've been rocking with you since 2021. You know what I mean? Like true fans, right? And the look on his face is like, me? Like, what? Like, I appreciate it. Thank you..." he added.

Justin Gatlin was a contemporary of legendary speedster Usain Bolt. The duo faced several times on the track until Bolt's final race at the 2017 World Championship, where he lost to the American.

