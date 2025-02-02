Justin Gatlin gives his honest take on young athletes being compared to Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix

Justin Gatlin recently reflected back on Usain Bolt and decorated sprinter Allyson Felix’s legacy. He shared his take on the comparisons the young track athletes are going through and why no one can repeat high-level achievements of the retired track legends.

Gatlin is a four-time gold medalist in the World Championships and achieved many accolades during his eminent track and field career. On his podcast, “Ready Set Go” with Rodney Green, Gatlin discussed the issue of comparisons in the world of track and field. He stressed the reason why younger athletes are compared to legends like Bolt and Felix.

“You take these young athletes, you teach them what it is to be a professional athlete, the wins, the losses and please everybody stop saying and telling these young athletes, you're the next great one, you're the next [Usain Bolt], you the next [Allyson Felix] or whoever else. It's the fact of they have the capabilities of doing it, they have a high percentage of doing it of being able to make their mark the same way. Let them walk their path, let them run their path.”

Gatlin further added:

“If everything starts crumbling around them, they're gonna be like 'Well wait a minute, I thought I was the next.' And then now the losses become so much pressure on their head and then now these young athletes fade away before they even 20 years old. So let's stop doing them a disservice in that way.”

Gatlin also explained that these athletes should be given space to grow by themselves without the added pressure of comparison. Furthermore, sharing, he saiid they should be directed correctly.

Usain Bolt shared his take on acquiring inspiration from Justin Gatlin’s conviction

Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt, who is one of the greatest sprinters of all time, expressed how he was limited during his career despite multiple accolades and took inspiration from the confidence of Gatlin. During an episode of “High Performance Podcast,” the Olympic legend shared his thoughts.

“My biggest competitor was Justin Gatlin and throughout the year I was struggling with motivation. I remember watching a video that he was on a podcast and they were saying, 'Oh are you going to win?' And he said yeah, 'I'm going to win and then we're going to go on a tour', around the world with our gold medals’ and that for me, did it for me. It lit a fire and I was like, 'Yeah you're not going to win'. So it kind of lit a fire. That's how competitive I was. I mean, if I probably didn't see that video it probably would have been different.”

During his career, Gatlin beat Usain Bolt twice, in 2017 at the World Championships and the Golden Gala meet in Rome, Italy, in 2013.

