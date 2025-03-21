Justin Gatlin makes emotional confession as he reacts to viral son and father moment

Justin Gatlin reshared a viral TikTok video on his social media. It featured a son-father emotional moment when the father conveyed to his 5-year-old toddler, Micah Zane, his feelings.

Ad

The father, Vincent Pierre Spencer, also shared that his son was sensitive and would start crying whenever the family sang 'Happy Birthday' to him. The father, as the video went viral, expressed his excitement and said 'we made everyone cry!'

The video was shared by Today Show on Instagram on March 19, 2025, with a background story in the caption. In the video, the father could be heard saying:

"You're the best. Best son ever, you know that? My favorite! My Best friend! Do you hear it? Eat the fry. You're the best son ever the best! You hear me? Forever and ever. I'mma be your daddy forever. You hear that?"

Ad

Trending

The caption read:

“"We made everyone cry!” Vincent Pierre Spencer tells TODAY.com. Spencer is referring to a now-viral viral TikTok video featuring his 5-year-old son, Micah Zane, whose gentle, empathetic nature has touched millions. According to Spencer, Micah Zane has always been a highly sensitive kid. “Up until he turned 5, he would start to cry when we sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him,” Spencer tells TODAY. Spencer describes his empath son as “truly one of a kind.”

Ad

Ad

Justin Gatlin reshared the video on his Instagram story along with a heartfelt caption:

"Being a dad hits different"

Screenshot of Justin Gatlin's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @justingatlin

The American sprinter retired from competitive games in 2022. During his Olympic career, he clinched one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Ad

Justin Gatlin reflects on the importance of teaching values to children

Justin Gatlin at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha in 2019 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Justin Gatlin expressed that being a parent also means being a teacher, guiding children not only in sports but also with character. He believed that kids should learn more than just athletic skills. They should be taught culture, love, joy, and how to truly live.

Ad

On January 9, 2024, the former Olympian shared the message alongside a video on Instagram. The video featured his two sons practicing athletics moves with some quality time with their father. Gatlin wrote:

"Don’t just be a parent, be a teacher. Teach your children not only to be good athletes,but also to be good humans ✨Teach them culture ✨Teach them love✨Teach them enjoy✨Teach them how to live✨"

Ad

Gatlin has two sons named Jace and Jaxx. He loves to spend time with them whenever he has some free time from his schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback