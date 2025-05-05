Justin Gatlin makes his feelings known about Team USA and Jamaica's rivalry

Olympic legend Justin Gatlin recently opened up on the age old sprinting rivalry between the USA and Jamaica. Gatlin talked about the rivalry on the latest episode of his podcast 'Ready Set Go'.
The former sprinting sensation uploaded a snippet of his conversation on Instagram, where he talked about how much he missed the competitiveness between Team USA and Jamaica, especially at the Penn Relays.
In the conversation, Gatlin explained,
"Everyone thinks that the rivalry of USA and Jamaica started with myself, Bolt, Yohan, Tyson [etc.] But from a traditional standpoint, it's right here [Penn Relays]. Penn Relays traditionally shows up and Jamaica comes to battle."
Gatlin further added,
"They [Team Jamaica] save their money up, just to go battle at Penn Relays. It's an honor for them to be able to leave their country to come run at Penn Relays. They're gonna show up and show out bro."
Justin Gatlin previously congratulated Masai Russell for creating a new national record at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami. Russell fell five-hundredths short of breaking the world record as she clocked 12.17 seconds at the 100m hurdles event held at Ansin Sports Complex in Miami.
Justin Gatlin congratulates Tate Taylor for new U20 record in men's 100m
Justin Gatlin recently congratulated Tate Taylor for creating a new record in the men's 100m [Under20 category], becoming the second fastest person after Letsile Tebogo with a wind-aided timing of 9.92 seconds.
Gatlin shared a clip of Taylor's achievement on his Instagram story, where the caption read,
"Congratulations Nephew!!! It's been an honor to watch you grow, mind, body and soul."
Previously, Taylor had set a new high school national record by clocking 20.46 seconds at the 200m event in the Nike Indoor Nationals. Gatlin responded to the same by sharing the info on his Instagram story with the following caption,
You've been truly patient year after year @tk.taylor2 and NOW its paying off for you!! God got you nephew!! Shout out to @coachk_speed for doing an amazing job with you!"
Justin Gatlin had won the Olympic gold medal in men's 100m event at the Athens Olympics in 2004. The American sprinting legend is best known for his rivalry with Jamaican sprinting sensation Usain Bolt, whom he managed to overcome in his final 100m race at the World Championships held in London in 2017.