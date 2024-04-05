Justin Gatlin reveals 'formidable' USA 4x100m relay team ft. Noah Lyles that can challenge Usain Bolt's world record

Former 100m Olympic and World Champion Justin Gatlin thinks USA could set a new world record in the 4x100m relay, and also has a team in mind for the feat. According to the American, a quartet consisting of Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Erriyon Knighton can make history this year.

The current 4x100m world record is 36.84, set by Jamaica's star-studded team at the London Olympics. The Jamaican quartet in 2012 consisted of history’s two fastest men, Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, as well as Olympic champions Nesta Carter and Michael Frater.

Recently, Justin Gatlin and Bahamian sprinter Rodney Green dissected the possibility of America setting a new world record in the event on their podcast ‘Ready, Set, Go’.

Gatlin starts out the discussion by saying that while dipping under a 36.84 is nearly impossible, America currently has the talent to pull it off.

“Listen, 36.8 is a gigantic order. Everything has to be perfect, the stars have to align, lightning has to be in the bottle, but I believe that, with the talent that we have today, I believe it's possible.”

However, Green wasn't convinced by Justin Gatlin's words, pointing out exactly how strong the Jamaican team in 2012 was when they set the world record.

‘I really beg to differ with you, man. We got Nesta Carter at 9.78, Michael Frater, let's remember, he was banging. Then we have Blake at third leg, to Usian Bolt at 9.58. So we have 9.78, 9.8, 9.6, 9.5, so I don't think it's touchable this year," Green said.

In response, Gatlin names Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, and Noah Lyles as the quartet that he thinks can make magic happen. The American added:

“Let's say Coleman gets back to his 9.7 form, Kerley gets back into 100m shape, he's down to 9.8, 9.7 form. Then you got Erriyon Knighton on that turn, then you got Noah Lyles bringing it home.

“You know that is a formidable, a very formidable 4x100m team right there. If they hand those sticks off correctly and get it around the track, then boy, you looking at something crazy.”

Expand Tweet

Justin Gatlin stresses the importance of therapy in sports

Justin Gatlin has always been outspoken about the importance of mental health plays in sports, drawing from his own experiences in the world of track and field.

Recently, Gatlin opened up about the need to de-stigmatize therapy, and how it can help athletes unlock their full potential. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he wrote:

“Where does the stigma around therapy start?? Therapy in pro sports doesn’t get talked about enough. Having a therapist may unleash your full potential.”

Expand Tweet

Justin Gatlin was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder when he was in first-grade, but has often said that running has helped him find focus in life.