Justin Gatlin's nephew adorably calls out Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell's kids as he undergoes training with the Olympic gold medalist

Justin Gatlin's nephew adorably challenged Asafa Powell and Usain Bolt's kids as he trained with his uncle for the track. Gatlin has been toe-to-toe with both Powell and Bolt during his active years.

Ad

Justin Gatlin amassed 12 World and five Olympic medals for his track prowess, capping his career with a 100m personal-best time (9.74), placing him fifth on the all-time list of 100m male athletes. He gained fame for his rivalries with the former 100m world record holder, Asafa Powell, and current record holder, Usain Bolt, competing as his contemporaries.

Gatlin outpaced Powell's time in the 100m event at the 2012 Qatar Athletic Super Grand Prix and 2015 Lausanne Diamond League. Besides, he surprisingly soared past the legendary Usain Bolt in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships, the latter's final career race.

Ad

Trending

As the three now enjoy retirement, it seems Gatlin is getting his nephew ready to take his legacy forward on the track. In a video posted on Instagram, the little boy trained under his uncle, crossing obstacles and pushing weights in their backyard. In the video, he adorably said:

"Uncle Asafa and uncle Usain, I want to race your kids"

While the two-time 100m world medalist's nephew's desire to challenge the legends' children was loud and clear, Justin Gatlin hilariously captioned:

Ad

"Uncle @asafasub10king Uncle @usainbolt definitely past 24hr response time but we gearing up #nephews lol."

Ad

Gatlin retired from track and field on his 40th birthday, six years after he became the oldest man to medal at the Olympics in a non-relay event.

Usain Bolt once said that Justin Gatlin was his greatest rival on the track

Gatlin and Bolt at the IAAF World Athletics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Bolt and Gatlin's rivalry on the track still resounds throughout the sporting world. The two shared the line-up several times since their careers started around the same time in the early 2000s. At the 2004 Olympic Games, the American soared to the pole podium when Bolt got sidelined due to injuries.

Ad

In an episode of 'The Fix' podcast, Usain Bolt revealed that he considers Justin Gatlin his 'greatest rival' since they competed against each other in most of their career races.

"For me, Justin, because I think we competed over a longer span, for a while. For a span, now, like five years. With everybody, it was like two years, one year. So, that was the thing. He is a master, so I give that off to Justin, and Justin Gatlin is a true competitor. He's somebody that you have to respect when it comes to competing and working. And the sport needs to evolve, it has to," he said. (1:04.00 onwards)

Justin Gatlin retired from competitive athletics but stays in close contact with his sport through the 'Ready Set Go' podcast he hosts along with Rodney Green.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback