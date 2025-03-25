Justin Gatlin shares a heartfelt message for upcoming player Jordan Houston for special NFL achievement

Justin Gatlin recently shared a heartwarming message for upcoming NFL star Jordan Houston, congratulating him on his NFL achievement. Gatlin is a prominent figure in the track and field community, considering his incredible wins in several events.

Gatlin is frequently seen voicing his opinions about athletes across sports. He usually talks about them in his podcast, 'Ready Set Go'. However, he recently made his feelings known about the achievement of the upcoming NFL player Houston. The American athlete shared a picture of Houston hugging his coach and congratulated him for being inducted in the 2025 NFL draft.

Gatlin added a heartfelt note in the story's caption, congratulating Houston on a new beginning. He also congratulated the youngster's coach, Donte Davis. He wrote:

"You don't wait for your dreams to come true. You build the ground up!!! Congrats @balloutjordo and @choppinthefield. More to come!! 🙏"

Gatlin's Instagram story (@justingatlin)

A few days earlier, Gatlin lauded high school track athlete Tate Taylor for breaking the HS indoor 200m record at the Nike Indoor Nationals on March 16. The latter earned an exceptional achievement of earning the season's best time of 20.46s, surpassing the previous time of 21.09s.

The former track and field athlete appreciated Tate for his win by sharing a heartfelt note on his Instagram story that read:

"You've been truly patient year after year @tk.taylor2 and NOW its paying off for you!! God got you nephew!! Shout out to @coachk_speed for doing an amazing job with you!"

Gatlin never shies away from extending his support to rising athletes.

Justin Gatlin opened up about Quincy Wilson's record-breaking performance

Quincy Wilson recently delivered an exceptional performance at the New Balance Indoor National Championships. He clinched a gold medal with a meet record in the 400m dash and earned a national record in the 4x400m.

Following these staunch performances, Justin Gatlin opened up about his thoughts on Wilson's achievement, stating that a movie about him would be great to watch, considering his incredible wins.

"I'm sitting here watching these highlights. I came across this highlight that's playing 50 Cent 'many men' with Quincy right running this race. In my mind all I'm thinking is, 'I need to see this movie' and this kid is just in high school like he hasn't even turned pro yet for real and I'm curious to see the layout to see how this movie would run because it would be a great track movie bro," Justin Gatlin said.

"You got your mentor in Vernon. You got the gold medal, you went to the Olympics. You ran 44 three times through the prelims, semis, and finals of the Olympic trials, you got that L and everybody was questioning you. You came back bigger, better than ever," he added.

Justin Gatlin has won five Olympic medals in his career, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

