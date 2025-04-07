Justin Gatlin weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's message about failure

Olympic champion Justin Gatlin recently expressed his support for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The latter had once shared a message about failure and how to deal with it.

Ad

Gatlin shared an excerpt from Hamilton's conversation about failure from the 'Masterclass' YouTube channel in 2023, where he talked about why failure is '100% necessary' for greatness. According to Hamilton, to achieve success and the greatness one desires, one has to fail as many times as possible.

Ad

Trending

Gatlin was quite impressed with Hamilton's view, and he shared the video with a "100%" reaction emoji on his Instagram story.

Screengrab of Lewis Hamilton's conversation [Image Source: Justin Gatlin's Instagram]

A few days ago, Gatlin cheered for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone when she paid a glowing tribute to her former teammate and Olympic champion, Dalilah Muhammad. The 35-year-old athlete recently announced her imminent retirement, following which McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how Muhammad inspired fellow athletes like her.

Ad

Gatlin was impressed with the tribute made by the Olympic champion, as she shared a video of the same on his Instagram story. He dropped a three-word reaction,

"This is respect"

Justin Gatlin is one of the most successful American sprinters of all time. He had won the Olympic gold medal in men's 100m for the USA at the Athens Olympics in 2004, and he gave tough competition to Usain Bolt at both the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ad

When Justin Gatlin revealed the impact of Usain Bolt on his performance

Justin Gatlin talks about the impact of Usain Bolt on his performance (Image Source: Getty)

The intense rivalry between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt is well known. The American sprinter once opened up about how the rivalry impacted his overall performance and how it helped him become a better athlete as well.

Ad

In his conversation at the TCS World 10K in 2022, Gatlin mentioned,

“After we left the sport, there was a realization that Bolt helped me become a better athlete, and vice-versa. Bolt even went on record to say that I pushed him (to get better), especially at a point when he felt like the sport did not excite him. It was exciting for me to go up against Bolt."

Though he could never overcome Bolt at the Olympics, Gatlin had the last laugh at the World Athletics Championships held in London in 2017. In his final 100m race, Bolt was outpaced by the American sprinter for the gold medal, and he had to ultimately settle for the bronze medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More