Justin Gatlin weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's message about failure

Olympic champion Justin Gatlin recently expressed his support for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The latter had once shared a message about failure and how to deal with it.
Gatlin shared an excerpt from Hamilton's conversation about failure from the 'Masterclass' YouTube channel in 2023, where he talked about why failure is '100% necessary' for greatness. According to Hamilton, to achieve success and the greatness one desires, one has to fail as many times as possible.
Gatlin was quite impressed with Hamilton's view, and he shared the video with a "100%" reaction emoji on his Instagram story.
A few days ago, Gatlin cheered for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone when she paid a glowing tribute to her former teammate and Olympic champion, Dalilah Muhammad. The 35-year-old athlete recently announced her imminent retirement, following which McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how Muhammad inspired fellow athletes like her.
Gatlin was impressed with the tribute made by the Olympic champion, as she shared a video of the same on his Instagram story. He dropped a three-word reaction,
"This is respect"
Justin Gatlin is one of the most successful American sprinters of all time. He had won the Olympic gold medal in men's 100m for the USA at the Athens Olympics in 2004, and he gave tough competition to Usain Bolt at both the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016.
When Justin Gatlin revealed the impact of Usain Bolt on his performance
The intense rivalry between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt is well known. The American sprinter once opened up about how the rivalry impacted his overall performance and how it helped him become a better athlete as well.
In his conversation at the TCS World 10K in 2022, Gatlin mentioned,
“After we left the sport, there was a realization that Bolt helped me become a better athlete, and vice-versa. Bolt even went on record to say that I pushed him (to get better), especially at a point when he felt like the sport did not excite him. It was exciting for me to go up against Bolt."
Though he could never overcome Bolt at the Olympics, Gatlin had the last laugh at the World Athletics Championships held in London in 2017. In his final 100m race, Bolt was outpaced by the American sprinter for the gold medal, and he had to ultimately settle for the bronze medal.