Kate Douglass shares glimpses from Florida retreat with boyfriend Jared Rayman

Kate Douglass spent the weekend on a short trip to Florida with her boyfriend, Jared Rayman. The couple has reportedly been dating since September 2023 and is often spotted together.

Douglass shared glimpses from her trip with Rayman on her Instagram handle on Monday and was spotted cherishing her time with the University of Virginia football alum in Miami. They spent time together at the beach and visited a scenic spot in the city.

"Weekend in FL," she captioned the post

The couple, who have been dating since 2023, celebrated the New Year together after Douglass concluded a remarkable season at the Short Course World Championships.

The American swimmer started off the year with five medals at the World Championships in February before breaking several American records at the US Olympic Trials and the Paris Olympics. She won four medals in Games including gold medals in 200m breaststroke and 4x100m medley., including gold in the 200-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter

The 23-year-old won a staggering 11 events at the World Cup, sweeping all three in the 2200-meter breaststroke, 50-meterbutterfly, and 1100-meterindividual medley. Douglass broke the world record in 2the 200-meterbreaststroke and lowered it again at the World Championships in December, where she won seven medals ,including four golds.

"I did kind of have a feeling" - Kate Douglass after breaking the 200m breaststroke world record

Kate Douglass has elevated the 200m breaststroke to new heights since arriving on the international scene in 2021 and is two full seconds ahead of the former world record of Rebecca Soni (2:14.57). Such is her prowess in the event that after clocking 2:12.72 at the World Cup in October 2024, the American swimmer said she was feeling a world-record performance before the race.

“I definitely don't think I expected 2:12. I did kind of have a feeling that I had that kind of race in me after last weekend. I feel like if I actually came into the race expecting to break the world record, then maybe I could surprise myself there and I did," she said after the race (via World Aquatics)

The 23-year-old had clocked 2:14.16 a week earlier and explained that while she swam the exact number of strokes, she applied extra power to reach the 2:12 mark.

“I kept the same stroke count as I did last week. I just kind of tried to really be more powerful, which you with the stroke and just push it that last 50," Kate Douglass added

The Olympic champion improved the record again at the World Championships in Budapest, clocking 2 minutes, 12.50 seconds for the win.

