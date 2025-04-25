Katie Ledecky drops 3-word reaction ahead of first race since Olympic victories

Katie Ledecky expressed anticipation about her entry at the TYR Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this coming weekend. Ledecky had an impressive Paris Olympic campaign, winning the 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

Katie Ledecky, the most decorated woman swimmer in history, boasts 21 World and nine Olympic gold medals in her resume. For her successful swimming trajectory, the Washington-born also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden in 2024. She kicked off 2025 with some local competitions in Florida, and as per recent updates, she will race at the TYR Pro Swim series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from April 30 - May 3, 2025.

Expressing anticipation for the event, Ledecky shared a story on her Instagram, captioning:

"racing next week"

Katie Ledecky expresses anticipation about racing at TYR Pro Swim Florida; Instagram - @katieledecky

The 28-year-old will race in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle events, besides competing in the 400m individual medley.

Ledecky started her Olympic journey at the 2012 edition in London, where she unexpectedly won the 800m freestyle event. Since then, she has been in top form, breaking the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle world records (she still holds the latter two records).

Katie Ledecky once shared that consistency keeps her going in her career

Ledecky at the 2024 Golden Goggle Awards - (Source: Getty)

Katie Ledecky was familiarized with success at a very young age. After her 800m freestyle title win at the 2012 London Games, she successfully defended it in the next three editions in 2016, 2020, and 2024, becoming the second swimmer to win an event in four straight Olympics.

After the 2024 Olympics, Ledecky described how consistency has been the only motivator for her, helping her to success over the years.

"Consistency is something that I strive for and that’s always a motivator for me. My teammates and coaches motivate me every day in practice and I love the training. So that's what’s been keeping me going all these years, and continues to help me improve and to set new goals.” (via Olympics.com)

She added:

"My dedication just comes internally from wanting to achieve my personal goals, but then externally from my coaches and teammates and the people that I surround myself with, who help me through the hard, hard days, keep me happy and loving the sport. I really do love the sport.”

Ledecky recorded the fastest-ever times in the 1650-, 1000-, and 500-yard freestyle events. Swimming World honored Ledecky with the Female World Swimmer of the Year a record five times.

