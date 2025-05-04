Katie Ledecky pens 1-word reaction on manifesting her world record-breaking 800m freestyle swim

American competitive swimmer Katie Ledecky shared her reaction online after breaking her own world record in the 800m freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series. Ledecky had set the record for the 800m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she posted a time of 8:04.79s, lowering her mark by more than half a second.

Ad

Ledecky also competed in the women's 400m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle events, both of which she won.

The 28-year-old is recognized as one of the greatest swimmers of her generation, having won numerous accolades during her illustrious career. Ledecky has won nine Olympic gold medals and 21 World Championship titles, and has broken multiple world records on the way.

The American made her breakthrough at the 2012 London Olympics, where she was the youngest member of the U.S Olympic Swimming team, aged just 15. She would go on to win the 800m freestyle gold medal.

Ad

Trending

Ledecky shared a screenshot of her notes on Instagram, and highlighted that she manifested her own world record before competing in the 800m. She wrote:

"Believe"

Still taken from Ledecky's Instagram (Source: @katieledecky/Instagram)

Ledecky competed in the 800m freestyle at 6 p.m ET on May 3rd, highlighting that she manifested the world record time just a few hours before competing in the event.

Ad

Katie Ledecky reacts after competing in the 1500m at the TYR Pro Swim Series

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 3 - Source: Getty

American swimmer Katie Ledecky shared her reaction after competing in the 1500m freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series. Ledecky competed in multiple events at the Series, including the 1500m freestyle where she recorded the second fastest ever time in the event, completing the distance in 15:24.51.

Ad

Ledecky shared her reaction after competing in the event, telling USA Swimming in an interview about how she couldn't stop smiling after doing so.

“I can’t stop smiling, it’s been like that all week though, so it’s not really new,” she said after the race. “It’s been so many years in the making to do it tonight. It’s been an incredible night.”

Ad

“The crowd was amazing tonight; I couldn’t have done it without that. I flipped at the 750, and it was loud in here, and I just told myself I’m not letting this opportunity go to waste and started sprinting.”

Katie Ledecky will be competing next at the U.S National Championships in June, where she will look to break records once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More