Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Kate Douglas, and Others React as Lilly King Bids Farewell to the Sport with Final Home Meet

Several swimmers, including Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Kate Douglas, and others, responded as American swimmer Lilly King announced that the Toyota National Championships in Indianapolis would be her final meet on U.S. soil as she prepares to retire after the 2025 season.

King, 28, will make her last competitive appearance at USA Swimming’s Toyota National Championships, held at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis from June 3-7. On Saturday, May 31, Lilly King penned a heartfelt note announcing she will be stepping away from competition after the 2025 season.

She wrote:

"Well, folks, my time has come. This will be my final season competing. I’m fortunate heading into retirement to be able to say I have accomplished everything I have ever wanted in this sport. I feel fulfilled.

That being said, it has always been important to me that my last meet in the US be at the pool that started it all. I have been racing in the IU Natatorium since I was 10 years old. From state meets to NCAAs, Nationals, and anything in between, this pool has been my home. I didn’t quite make it 20 years (only 18) of racing in Indy, but this is as close as I’m going to get! I look forward to racing in front of a home crowd one last time. See you in Indy!"

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky reacted to the post, writing:

"Say it isn’t so. 🥹🥹🥹

Can’t wait to watch Indy Lilly in action; so proud of you. "💕

Olympic champion and teammate Regan Smith added,

"Hey, respectfully, please don’t leave."

Olympic gold medalist and Lilly King's American teammate Kate Douglas shared:

" 😢😢"

The Team USA official handle wrote:

"One of the greats us

Proud. 🥹"

South African Olympic champion and breaststroke rival of Lily King, Tatjana Schoenmaker, reacted:

" 👏 awwh how special!! Flip go and end it off with a bang 🔥!!! Enjoy every last race 🙌 LEEETTT’S GOOOOO!!!!"

Teammate Gretchen Walsh said,

"You’re amazing!!! Excited to cheer you on this summer ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby added:

Congrats Lilly ♥️ you’ve truly achieved it all - Proud to have shared a pool with you!!!

The USA Swimming official handle commented:

"The last dance 🥺 Proud of you and all that you’ve done for the sport. "🫶

Screenshot of comments (image via IG/@_king_lil)

Lilly King is one of the most decorated American swimmers and has amassed six Olympic medals, 18 world championship titles, and 27 world medals in total.

Lilly King's journey across three Olympic appearances

Team USA at Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Lilly King, an Evansville, Indiana, native, is one of the most dominant breaststroke swimmers in the world. She made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where, as a 19-year-old, she stunned the world by winning two gold medals—in the 100m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay. She continued her Olympic success at the 2020 Tokyo Games, earning silver medals in the 200m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay, along with a bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

At the Paris Olympics, King helped the U.S. relay team secure gold again with a world record performance in the 4x100m medley relay while individually finishing fourth in the 100m breaststroke and eighth in the 200m breaststroke.

