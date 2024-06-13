Katie Ledecky not taking anything 'for granted' as she gears up to claim fourth straight Olympic appearance at U.S. Swimming Team Trials 2024

Seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky is preparing for the US Olympic swimming trials to make it to her fourth Summer Games. In a recent interview, she stated that despite her long-standing success, she is not taking any opportunity for granted.

Katie Ledecky, 27, has become one of the most legendary figures in swimming, like her American counterpart Michael Phelps. In her swimming career, Ledecky has won seven Olympic golds and three silvers, along with a staggering 26 world championship medals.

Besides that, she is on the list of names who have broken Michael Phelps' records. She passed Phelps' record for most individual titles following her 16th title victory in 800m freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ledecky is now gearing up to grace the Olympic stage for the fourth consecutive time in her career. But before that, she will have to secure her ticket to the games at the trials happening from June 15–23 in Indianapolis.

Just ahead of the trials, in an exclusive interview with People, Ledecky stated that she did not expect herself to be at this level for so many years while underscoring the fact that she isn't taking any opportunity lightly. She said (via People):

"I don't think I would've expected to necessarily still be at this level this many years later. I wouldn't have been able to see into the future that I would be competing in 2024."

She added:

"So yeah, I don't take it for granted. I don't take these opportunities for granted, and I just try to enjoy each day of the training and the process."

"Want to make sure that I'm being a leader for our team" - Katie Ledecky wants to lead the US team at the Paris Olympics 2024

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4

Katie Ledecky participated in her maiden Olympics in 2012 in London, where she was the youngest participant to represent the United States at the time. She also won a gold in the 800-meter freestyle event, defeating Mireia Belmonte of Spain.

Fast forward to 2024; she has become a veteran now and will be representing her nation in Paris this year in July. Being a senior athlete, Katie Ledecky wants to lead the American roster at the French event. Talking about the same, she stated (via People):

"I want to make sure that I'm being a leader for our team, both in and out of the pool and making sure that the younger swimmers feel like they belong on that team and belong at the Olympic level."

