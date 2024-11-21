  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Katie Ledecky talks about her favorite moments from collegiate and Olympic careers, thanksgiving traditions, and more

Katie Ledecky talks about her favorite moments from collegiate and Olympic careers, thanksgiving traditions, and more

By Abhishek Rathore
Modified Nov 21, 2024 16:40 GMT
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty
Katie reveals her favorite moments from the Paris Olympics, and more (Source: Getty)

America's most decorated female swimmer, Katie Ledecky, recently opened up to her fans about her favorite moment from the Paris Olympics, where she earned four medals. She also discussed her collegiate career, Thanksgiving traditions, and revealed the other sports she has tried besides swimming.

After wrapping up her 2024 season at the Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old was recognized in Sports Illustrated's 2024 list of 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports for her remarkable achievements. In a recent update, Ledecky interacted with her fans through a Q&A session on her Instagram.

When a fan inquired about her favorite memory from the Paris Olympics, Ledecky shared a video of Team USA celebrating its campaign during the closing ceremony and replied:

also-read-trending Trending
"LOTS of great memories. Celebrating @teamusa at the Closing Ceremony was a highlight."

In response of her favorite Thanksgiving tradition, the swimmer shared:

"Helping my mom with the cooking."

When a fan asked her about her three favorite events from high school, college, and the Olympics, she responded:

"High school - 200 free relay (50 free funnnn), College - 800 free relay on day 1 of NCAAs, Olympics - 800 free and alllllll the relays."
Stills from Katie Ledecky&#039;s Instagram Stories
Stills from Katie Ledecky's Instagram Stories

The US swimming icon once again dominated the pool by reigning supreme at the Paris Olympics, where she defended both her 800m and 1500m freestyle golds from the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, Ledecky also won a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle and contributed to the United States' silver win in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Furthermore, the Washington, DC, native set a new Olympic record in the 1500m freestyle event by winning the marathon event with a time of 15:30.02.

"Self-improvement and enjoying training every day" - Katie Ledecky on what drives her

Katie Ledecky at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Getty)
Katie Ledecky at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Getty)

Katie Ledecky's performance at the Paris Olympics also saw her equal the 60-year-old record set by Soviet artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most Olympic gold medals by a female (nine). When asked about what keeps her motivated even after so may years, the Olympian replied:

"Self-improvement and enjoying training every day. I love going to the pool every day. I'm kind of dreading the little break that I'm going to take coming up." (via Olympics.com)
"I know I'll get back in the water probably pretty soon. I just love the feeling of being in the water and going to practice every day and working as hard as I can," she added.

Ledecky also revealed that she finds more enjoyment in her training sessions than in the races themselves.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी