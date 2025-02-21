Katie Moon in shock; questions quality of hotel provided by USATF ahead of the US Indoor Nationals

American track and field athlete Katie Moon recently raised questions over the quality of hotels provided by USATF for its athletes. This comes ahead of Moon's participation at the USATF Indoor Championships scheduled between Feb 22-23 in New York.

However, ahead of the event, Moon faced a shocking incident with the sink basin of her hotel room. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a video of the dirty water coming out of her sink tap.

Additionally, she also enquired about the quality of hotels USATF and Marriott had provided for them. She wrote:

"UM @Marriott @usatf WHAT KIND OF HOTEL DO YOU HAVE US STAYING IN 😱😱"

Katie Moon also competed at the US Indoor Championships last year where she won her event with a mark of 4.80m. Following an Olympic silver medal-winning 2024 season, Moon started off her 2024 season at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational where she won the event after registering a mark of 4.80m.

Katie Moon shared her thoughts after winning at the 2025 Millrose Games

Katie Moon after clinching third place in the pole vault event during the 2024 Zurich Diamond League event (Image via: Getty Images)

Katie Moon recently expressed her feelings after clinching victory in pole vault at the 2025 Millrose Games. During the event, she registered a mark of 4.82m to gain the first position convincingly ahead of Emily Grove, who touched the mark of 4.60m.

In an interview after the event, Moon shared that even though she was not in perfect momentum and shape during the initial meets of the season, she was happy with how her 2025 season has started. She said (via Armory NYC Instagram handle):

"It's still early in the season, so I wasn't feeling perfect but what's nice is I felt good, powerful and moving well. I felt every jump got a little better and I was just trying to compete it my way and get in shape right now and it felt good to be open up last week with a 80 (4.80) and follow it up with a 82 (4.82), I am so happy with that."

Further speaking about being one of the finalists for the 2025 Greater Cleveland's Athlete of the Year, Moon said:

"It's so cool to see the response from Cleveland, my home town and even coming in meet in different cities and the people are cheering for me."

Following the Millrose Games, Katie Moon traveled to France to compete in the Meeting Hauts-de-France. She won the event after registering a mark of 4.83m to continue her undefeated streak so far in the season.

