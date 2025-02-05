Kayla DiCello drops three-word reaction to sister Karleigh's recent glimpses from meet against Florida and Utah

Florida Gators gymnast Kayla DiCello recently reacted to her sister Karleigh DiCello's recent post. Her sister, Karleigh, competes on the West Virginia University's gymnastics team.

Karleigh recently featured in her side's tri-meet against Utah and Florida on Sunday (Feb 2), where West Virginia finished last after scoring 195.475 points. Utah and Florida scored 197.575 and 197.575 respectively. She took part in apparatuses, vaults, and beam balance and scored 9.775 and 9.725 points.

Following the meeting, DiCello's sister took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her routine in the tri-meet. She wrote in the caption:

"Just the beginning"

Trending

Kayla DiCello shared the post on her stories and added a three-word reaction:

"obsessed w you"

Screenshot of DiCello's Instagram story feat her sister Karleigh DiCello (Image via: Kayla DiCello's Instagram)

Besides Karleigh, DiCello's sibling, Kara is also a gymnast and trains at the Hills' Gymnastics Club. She has been featured in events such as the 2022 and 2023 Women's Development Program National Championships.

DiCello, on the other hand, has not taken part in any meets so far for the Florida Gators gymnastics team this season, as she is recovering from her surgery.

Kayla DiCello shares her thoughts regarding her comeback to gymnastics

DiCello at the Dickies Arena performing the floor exercises routine during the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Kayla DiCello recently opened up about her recovery process and her plans to come back to the elite gymnastics circuit.

In a recent interview, DiCello shared that she has not made a decision so far regarding her elite gymnastics career and it depends majorly on her recovery. Additionally, she also shared an update about her recovery and said that it is going quite well. She said (via Olympics.com):

"That (elite gymnastics) ahas never left my mind. There’s really no decision right now. Right now, I’m really just focused on getting back, seeing how this first year back in college goes, and then making a decision from there. My rehab is going pretty well. I recently had surgery on my other foot, so I’m probably a little behind… just trying to get the left one to the same level so I can start jumping again."

During the conversation, Kayla DiCello also stated that despite not competing in the Florida Gator meets, she still plays an important role as a senior member of the team. Notably, she was part of the Gators side that bagged a silver at the 2023 NCAA event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback