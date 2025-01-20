Kayla DiCello shares moments with Florida Gators teammates amid recovery from second surgery

Florida Gators gymnast Kayla Dicello recently shared glimpses of her time with her teammates. This comes just ahead of her side's meet against the University of Georgia on Friday (Jan 24).

DiCello is currently recovering from the Achilles injury she suffered during the 2024 Olympic trials, owing to which she also had to go through surgery on her left leg, which happens to be the second after the injuries she went through at the trials. Notably, she has started back her training sessions and was also recently seen doing her routines during her college's hype night.

DiCello took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her time with her Florida teammates, Skyler Rae, Lily Bruce, and Anya Pilgrim. In the post, DiCello and her teammates can be seen in a white Gators jacket as they enjoy some time together. She stated in the caption

"🤍🐊✨"

DiCello's side, Gators have started their season superbly in 2025 and have won three of the four meets so far. Their only loss came against the reigning NCAA Champions, LSU at the Baton Rouge last week where they lost after posting a score of 197.45 against the Tigers' 197.55.

Kayla DiCello shared her thoughts about the injury-prone year 2024

Kayla DiCello with Suni Lee at the US Olympics Gymnastics team trials in Podium training center (Image via: Getty Images)

Kayla DiCello shared about the wishes and presents she asked for from Santa at Christmas as she concluded an injury-laden 2024. In an Instagram post, DiCello stated that she wished for two new feet from Santa Claus during Christmas and also expressed her gratitude to make a comeback in the gymnastics circuit after the surgery.

Additionally, she also informed her fans about her fitness and shared that she would be on the practice mat in little time. She wrote:

"This year i’m asking Santa for two new feet! I’m so grateful to have been able to slowly take steps back into doing what I love. Unfortunately, I had another surgery. Everyone has a different journey in life and this is the plan God has for me. I’ll be back in the gym again soon."

Last year, Kayla DiCello faced a major setback when she successfully qualified for the US Olympic Team trials but couldn't perform due to her Achilles injury.

Notably, she clinched a silver medal in the floor exercises apparatus and a bronze medal in the all-around event during the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships. Additionally, she also performed impressively in the Winter Cup, where she bagged the all-around gold medal.

