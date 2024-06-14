Kaylee McKeown pays tribute to her late father after missing 200m backstroke world record by 0.16th of a second at Australian Swimming Olympic trials

Olympic swimmer Kaylee McKeown paid tribute to her late father after closely missing out on topping her world record of 2:03.14 in the 200m backstroke. However, she secured a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics with her remarkable victory at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials.

McKeown set the world second-fastest time in the event at 2:03.30, just 0.16s behind her own record. After the race, the 22-year-old teared up as she paid tribute to her late father, Sholto Mckeown, who died due to cancer in 2020.

She said (via nine.com),

"I thought I'd be able to hold it together, I lost my dad in 2020 to brain cancer, just before the Olympics. With every swim that I do, he's always there with me."

Furthermore, the Australian wore a beanie representing the Mark Hughes Foundation, which she has joined as an ambassador, to spread awareness about the disease.

"It means a lot to partner with Mark Hughes Foundation just to bring more awareness. There's not a lot of funds so if I can do my little bit that's as much as I can do. I'm proud to represent not only my family but my dad as well," McKeown added.

Kaylee McKeown has qualified for her third individual Olympic event after clinching the gold at the Australian Swimming Trials. Jaclyn Barclay stood in second place with a time of 2:07.88, while Hanna Fredericks claimed the bronze, clocking 2:08.25.

McKeown now holds the top 2 world records in the women's 200m backstroke. The next best times after her are 2:03.14 and 2:03.30, set by her frequent competitor Ragen Smith.

Kaylee McKeown opens up about her competition with Regan Smith

Kaylle McKeown won three gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and after some incredible performances last year, she will now be competing in the 2024 Games in Paris, where she will once again square off with one of her biggest rivals in the pool, Regan Smith.

After her race at the Australian Olympic Trials, McKeown reflected on the competition she faces from other swimmers including Smith in her interview with nine.com.

"It doesn't bother me all to be honest," she said. "I'm just happy to still be swimming around that time. There's not many people in the world that are doing it at the moment. There's one I can think of and she's about to get up and race. I'm nervous to see what she does but I'm excited for the battle in Paris."

Kaylee McKeown is the current world record holder in the long course 50m and 100m backstroke and both the long and short course 200m backstroke events.