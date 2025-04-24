Kaylee Mckeown shares major update after successful Australian Open Championships campaign

Kaylee McKeown shared a major update about her swimming career, announcing her split from her current swimming club. The swimmer recently competed in the Australian Open Championships.

The Australian Open Championships has almost reached its end, and McKeown ended her journey after competing in the first three days of the tournament. She had a successful run here, having won two gold medals in the women's 100m dash, where she registered a time of 57.65s, and in the women's 50m backstroke, where she clocked 27.22s, besting Mollie O'Callaghan and Amber George.

Shortly after this campaign, McKeown shared a massive update about her career, revealing that she has parted ways with the Griffith University Swim Club, where she trained for 3 years. She will now be joining the USC Spartans team to train for her upcoming events. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, reflecting on the moments she spent at the Griffith Swim Club.

She announced this update in the post's caption by penning a heartfelt note that read:

"I’d like to thank everyone from @griffithuniswimclub over the past 3yrs, it has truely been everything and more. It’s been a crazy week but I’ve decided to head back home to where it all started on the Sunshine Coast with @uscspartans ✌🏽" wrote Kaylee McKeown.

Kaylee McKeown opened up about her struggles post-Olympics

Kaylee McKeown had an eventful 2024 season, which saw her compete in the Paris Olympics, where she won a total of five medals, including two gold medals in the 100m backstroke and backstroke; one silver medal in the 4x100m medley; and two bronze medals in the 200m medley and 4x100m mixed medley events.

However, despite this incredible feat in the 2024 Summer Games, McKeown revealed that she struggled mentally after this event. She did a Q&A session, where one of her fans asked about her feelings after getting back to the pool post-Olympics. Making her feelings known about the same, the Australian swimmer said:

"I struggled mentally post Olympics and took a step back from the swimming world, I really needed to feel my thoughts and acknowledged my achievements and struggles. I've been out of the water for 3 months and feel refreshed and rejuvenated... most importantly EXCITED!" wrote Kaylee McKeown.

Along similar lines, she opened up about her post-Olympics experience in a Q&A session she did just a month after wrapping up her Olympics campaign. Opening up about her experience, she revealed that she felt lonely and goalless after coming back home from Paris.

