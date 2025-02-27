"Keep making history"- Team USA women's relays head coach Mechelle Lewis Freeman pens an emotional message as she announces retirement

Team USA women's relays head coach, Mechelle Lewis Freeman, has officially retired. She recently took to social media to express her gratitude for her journey.

Since 2015, under Freeman's guidance, the Team USA women's relay teams have consistently dominated the World Championships and the Olympics, securing numerous medals across events. The women's 4x100m relay team earned a total of eight medals, including three from the Olympic Games. They achieved 12 medals in the 4x400m relay.

The head coach shared the news on X/Twitter on Wednesday, February 26, writing:

"My time as the USATF Head Women’s Relays Coach has come to an end. Thank you to my family and to those who believed in me. Thank you, Lord for choosing me to show the world how to WIN against it all. To the athletes, keep making history and much love."

When Team USA's head coach Mechelle Lewis Freeman highlighted baton speed as a key factor in relay team selection

During an interview with Citius Mag in May 2024, Team USA relays former coach Mechelle Lewis Freeman explained that as both an athlete and a coach, she saw the relay selection process differently. She emphasized the importance of using baton speed as an objective measure to evaluate athlete performance. She believes this approach improves communication and sets clear expectations.

The interviewer asked her about the selection process (via YouTube channel 'Citius Mag'):

"I'm curious how the selection process was back in like the relative to how it is now? (9:25 onwards)"

The former head coach responded:

"I would say the difference as an athlete from a coach and a relays is just making a selection a little bit objective for myself using the Baton speed it gives me a way to measure how our athletes are performing and so with that tangible way to decide where to place athletes, who to place, it's been very helpful and in helping with clarity communication and expectation of everybody involved so we can all be on the same page from the beginning to the end."

Team USA relays head coach Mechelle Lewis Freeman was a part of the US 4x100m relay team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In 2007, she won two silver medals at the Pan American Games and helped secure gold in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Osaka. In 2022, she was appointed as the Team USA women's relays head coach before which she was the assistant relays coach.

