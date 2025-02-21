"Keep you up at night and want to jump on your chest"- Noah Lyles makes his feelings known about struggles with asthma and allergies since childhood

Noah Lyles is one of the most successful sprinters of the current generation. Off the track, the American struggles with asthma and allergies, and recently opened about his struggles with his health.

Lyles, a six-time World Champion and the reigning 100m Olympic champion, has consistently been vocal about his battles with his health. Aside from dealing with asthma and allergies, the 26-year-old has also shared his mental health struggles, including his fight with anxiety and depression.

Recently, Lyles, 27, made his feelings known about the asthma and allergy issues he has been dealing with since his childhood. Taking to X, he wrote:

“Allergies and asthma are like bad kids . They keep you up at night and want to jump on your chest all day, They never listen when you tell them to do something and always find something new to break 🤕.”

When Noah Lyles reflected on his struggles with asthma

In Picture: Lyles at the World Athletics Awards 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles was first diagnosed with asthma at the age of three. His chronic condition often worsened to the point that he had to be hospitalized multiple times. Opening up about hai struggles, the sprinter told CNN in 2020,

“So about three to four, all the way to about seven years old, I was dealing with asthma and asthma attacks seriously, like in the hospital, maybe every third night; coughing fits, constantly sick because my immune system was weak.”

He went on to explain how asthma affected his everyday life, emphasising that the repercussions of his condition often extended to his emotional well-being.

“Asthma definitely affects kind of everything I do in terms of health, physical fitness, and sometimes even emotional well-being. If you’re emotionally fatigued, that can bring your immune system down. Having asthma with the allergies, I’ve said that I used to get sick a lot of times during allergy season, so I’m doing everything I can to make sure that I keep them under control.”

Lyles, despite his asthma, has not permitted it to limit his success on the track. In 2019, he achieved his first World Championships medals, winning gold in the 200m and 4x100m. Subsequently, he successfully defended his 200m title two years after.

At the 2023 Budapest World Championships, Lyles won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles. In 2024, the American was crowned the 100m Olympic champion. This year, Lyles' will have the opportunity to defend his 200m World Championships crown for the fourth consecutive time.

