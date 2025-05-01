Kennedy Martin pens a heartfelt note to Gator Nation as she enters the transfer portal

Kennedy Martin from Gator Nation is entering the transfer portal. The junior broke the news on her social media. Kennedy has been an outstanding player in her two seasons with the volleyball program of the University of Florida.

Martin registered 33 kills during the NCAA regionals. The Gators recently bid farewell to Mary Wise, the head coach of the team for almost 34 years. Ryan Theis, a former assistant of Wise, will be going forward with the Gators without the star player Kennedy.

In a recent Instagram post, Kennedy penned a heartfelt note for the Gator Nation. She showed her gratitude to everyone who has supported her in the past, thanking the teammates, coach and support staff. She said in the note:

"Dear gator nation, From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the unwavering love and support you’ve shown me over these past two and a half unforgettable years. Representing this program has been one of the greatest honors of my life. To every teammate, coach, and member of the support staff I’ve had the privilege to work alongside—thank you. You’ve each left a lasting impact on me, both as an athlete and as a person, and I’m beyond grateful for the memories we’ve made together."

Florida Gator will face Georgia Southern University in an exhibition match on August 24 at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C O'Connell Center.

Kennedy Martin has been the best for Gator Nation

Kennedy Martin was named the 2024 AVCA First-team All-American. She is the first player in Gator history to earn an AVCA All-Southeast Region Player of the Year. In her two incredible seasons with Florida Gators, Kennedy achieved new highs. She became the first Gator player to earn a share of SEC Offensive Player of the Week award for five consecutive weeks. An Instagram post by @gatorsvb celebrated the achievement:

"who else? 😮‍💨

Kennedy Martin receives SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in a row! "

Kennedy Martin has registered 512 kills in 92 sets in the 2024 season. With 31 service aces, Martin stands as one of the best players in the history of Gator Nation. With the new coach and the news of Kennedy transferring, Gator Nation might face some challenges. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see where Martin lands.

