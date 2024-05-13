Kenny Bednarek back to training after running a 200m world lead at the Doha Diamond League

US track and field athlete Kenny Bednarek made his comeback to the training arena days after clocking a world-leading time at the Doha Diamond League. He is gearing up for the upcoming track events.

Kenny Bednarek, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medalist, has been a consistent athlete. He touched the 200m finish line in 19.68s to secure the win in Tokyo. The same year, he won the 200m in a time of 19.70s at the Zurich Diamond League.

In 2021, he was ranked No. 1 in the 200m by World Athletics for the most sub-20 performances (12) in a single season.

At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Bednarek earned the 200m silver again, to etch his name as one of the most promising athletes specializing in 200m.

At the recently concluded 2024 Doha Diamond League, Bednarek maintained his winning streak by running sub-20 in the 200m again. Not only that, his winning time of 19.67s was the world-leading time of the season and a personal best for him.

Days later, Kenny Bednarek returned to the track for training, building up to the upcoming events leading to the Paris Olympics. Taking to his X handle, he posted a carousel of photos to show what his training days looked like. He captioned:

"Back to the grind"

Donning an orange-and-white athletic wear, he was seen practicing his runs alongside engaging in off-field camaraderie.

In the Doha Diamond League competition, Bednarek faced the previous world leader Courtney Lindsey, who finished with silver in 20.01s. He was followed by Kyree King, who took the bronze, touching the finish line in 20.21s.

Kenny Bednarek hints at his entry at the 2024 Paris Olympics

After his run at the Doha Diamond League, Bednarek spoke candidly in an interview with Olympics.com. He sounded hopeful about the upcoming Summer Games and was elated after finishing with a world lead.

"Running this fast this early is really good, it means I will be fast by the time we start the Olympics. Time doesn't matter, my main focus is not the time but competing and making sure we get the job done," Bednarek said to Olympics.com.

In response, the second fastest in the 200m world all-time list, Noah Lyles, took to his X handle to post a strong message after seeing Bednarek leading the 200m in 2024. His caption reads:

"Shout out to @kenny_bednarek for that 19.6 world lead that was impressive! I will let you keep it till June 9th"

To this, Bednarek responded:

"Challenge accepted"