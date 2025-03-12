Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet drops one-word reaction on Olympian's message amid latest training session

Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, has reacted to the Olympian's message ahead of the 2025 track season. Although the athlete has yet to begin his track season, he is gearing up for the same.

Bednarek concluded his 2024 season after competing at the Diamond League finals in Brussels. He won a gold medal in the 200m dash by besting Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo. After this achievement, he received an exceptional welcome from his hometown for his performances at the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League.

He is currently in his downtime, training for the track season, as he shares several updates of his workout sessions on the field on social media. Bednarek recently shared a video on Instagram, where he was seen running on the track, and added a quote in the video's caption, revealing his mindset for the 2025 track season, which read:

"Sometimes you must go to war with yourself in order to fix yourself."

This post garnered the attention of Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend, Nicollet, who appreciated his mindset and left a comment under the post that read:

"Word."

Sharmila Nicollet's comment on Instagram

She has been his constant support since they started dating in 2020. The couple usually shares updates on social media, showcasing their frequent vacations to several destinations. Recently, they visited Bali together and uploaded multiple pictures from the trip, showcasing the quality time they spent together.

Sharmila Nicollet shared a heartwarming note for Kenny Bednarek after his Paris Olympics campaign

American Olympic athlete, Kenny Bednarek - Source: Getty

Kenny Bednarek competed in the 200m dash at the Paris Olympics, winning a silver medal after clocking 19.62s. He bested Noah Lyles, who claimed third place after recording 19.70s, while Letsile Tebogo clinched gold by posting an impressive 19.46s.

Following his successful campaign, Bednarek's girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, uploaded pictures from the American's time at the 2024 Summer Games on Instagram. The pictures showcased him posing with the silver medal and striking poses on the Olympic field with Nicollet.

She also added a lengthy heartfelt note in the caption, appreciating the athlete for almost all the achievements he has earned in his career, including his accolades at the World Championships. Reflecting on the journey of watching him grow, she wrote:

"You’ve come a long way since I met you when you first turned pro in 2020. Being together, working together and witnessing your journey to both Olympics and World Championships, watching you win Silver three times and making the team every single time has been nothing short of inspiring to everyone and especially to me being a professional athlete myself."

"These achievements are more than just medals - it’s a testament to your unwavering dedication, perseverance, pushing past limits, never giving up even when the odds seemed insurmountable and the countless sacrifices you’ve made along the way. Your journey reminds me that greatness isn’t just about talent, but about heart, grit, and the courage to keep going even when the road gets tough," she added.

Here is the full note:

Kenny Bednarek is expected to commence his season by competing at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

