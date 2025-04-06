Kenny Bednarek’s girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet pens 1-word reaction as Michael Johnson hypes Olympian at Grand Slam Track

American track athlete Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, recently shared her reaction as Michael Johnson cheered for the former during the Grand Slam Track in Kingston. Bednarek competed in the short sprints category, 100m and 200m races during the competition.

Ad

He won both these events and ended this first stop of GST as the top-position holder in the category with 24 points. His run times during the races were 10.07 seconds in the 100m and 20.07 seconds during the 200m.

During the 100m race, Bednarek had a notable individual cheering him and it was none other than the Commissioner of the league, Johnson. While Bednarek won his 100m race, Johnson was in between an interview where he could be heard saying:

Ad

Trending

"Kenny Bednarek, I told you, didn't I say it? I said Bednarek's going to have it, he's got a better start." (via TNT Sports)

Ad

Bednarek's girlfriend, Nicollet, shared this video on her Instagram stories and dropped a one-word comment. She wrote:

"LFG"

Screenshot of Sharmila Nicollet's Instagram story (Image via: Nicollet's Instagram)

Nicollet, a golfer of Indian origin, has been dating the 2024 Olympic silver medalist (200m) since 2020 and the two are also spotted together frequently on their social media handles.

Ad

Kenny Bednarek makes his feelings known about his 100m victory at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston

Bednarek during his time at the 2021 Diamond League event (Image via: Getty Images)

Kenny Bednarek recently shed light on his 100m victory during the first stop of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston. Bednarek defeated the likes of Zharnel Hughes, Oblique Seville during this race, who eventually finished third and second, respectively.

Ad

In an interview after his race, Bednarek said he has been able to prove the people wrong who didn't consider him a 100m specialist. Additionally, he also mentioned that he has a lot of improvement to do, especially his starts during the race. He said (via Citius Mag, 00:10 onwards):

"It feels good, I know a lot of people don't call me a 100m specialist but I feel like today I'm proving that I am and to just come out and win in Jamaican territory, it's nice... I was saying to other people, my start is way better than that but this is just my opening race, just got to clean up little things."

Ad

During the conversation, Kenny Bednarek also said that the condition of the track was wonderful and that later in the season, very fast run times could be achieved on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More