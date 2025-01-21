Kenny Bednarek shares glimpses of visiting Martin Luther Kings' house as he pay's tribute on MLK Day

Kenny Bednarek wished Martin Luther King Day and shared snaps of his visit to the latter's home in Georgia. Bednarek is gearing up for a fresh track season after making success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bednarek, the 200m specialist, took two Olympic medals in his forte event at the 2020 and 2024 Summer Games. His repertoire also boasts of a 200m silver won at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bednarek made the 100m roster for the first time in a global event since turning professional in 2019. He even qualified for the finals but faded to seventh while his compatriot Noah Lyles took the victory.

In the 200m finals in Paris, he clocked 19.62s to take silver, shifting Lyles to the bronze. Bednarek's track season ended with signing up for the inaugural edition of the Michael Johnson-hosted Grand Slam Track league.

After welcoming the New Year's while anticipating the 2025 track season, the Olympian specially celebrated MLK Day on January 20, 2025. He visited the legendary Martin Luther King's house on the federal holiday observed in the United States to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Sharing pictures of his visit on his Instagram story, the 26-year-old wrote.

"Happy MLK Day. Had the opportunity to go visit his home back in Georgia."

Kenny Bednarek visit Dr. Martin Luther King's house on MLK Day; Instagram - @kenny_bednarek

Besides making waves on the track events, Bednarek runs 'Kicking it With Kenny' episodes that chronicle his life on and off the track.

The two-time Olympic medalist ended the year with his girlfriend and pro golfer Sharmila Nicollet, celebrating the holidays in France.

Kenny Bednarek eyes three gold medals at the 2028 LA Olympics

Bednarek on the victory stand at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - (Source: Getty)

Having added two Olympic silver medals to his wall of fame, Kenny Bednarek talked about eyeing three gold medals in the next Summer Games in Los Angeles. After his Paris stint, he penned a note of gratitude for his journey, exuding confidence in his form en route to triple gold at the 2028 Olympics.

"2x Olympian and 2x Silver Medalist. Representing my country and Team USA is an honor I’ll never take lightly. Competing in three events this year has taught me so much, and it’s only fueled my hunger for more. LA 2028 is in my sights and I’m aiming for one thing: 3 gold medals."

Kenny Bednarek made a mark in the Diamond League circuit, winning two 200m feats in 2021 and 2024.

