Kentucky Derby Field 2024: Event information, Entries List, where and how to watch

The Kentucky Derby is an American Grade I stakes race that is always held at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The 2024 edition is the 150th iteration of the event, slated for May 4, 2024.

In the Kentucky Derby, three-year-old thoroughbreds run at a distance of 1 1/4 miles. This event is also known as 'The Run for the Roses' because the winner is covered in a blanket of roses. This race is the first leg of the Triple Crown. The other two legs are Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

A total of 20 extremely talented horses are signed up for the race. Bettings are held on the horses and every year there are favorites. However, for the past five years, the Kentucky Derby hasn't been won by the favorite. All the details from entries to odds and where to watch the event have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Entries for the Kentucky Derby 2024

20 horses will be running to claim the title of the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The horses that will be gracing the field are:

Fierceness

Catching Freedom

Forever Young

Endlessly

Track Phantom

Domestic Product

West Saratoga

Just Steel

Honor Marie

T O Password

Sierra Leone

Stronghold

Resilience

Dornoch

Just a Touch

Catalytic

Deterministic

Society Man

Mystik Dan

Epic Ride

Where and how to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Equestrian lovers who cannot witness the race in person at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, can watch the event on NBC and USA Network. The event will also be streamed live on Peacock.

The odds for Kentucky Derby 2024

According to cbssports.com, these are the odds for the Kentucky Derby 2024.

Dornoch - 20 - 1 Sierra Leone - 3 - 1 Mystik Dan - 20 - 1 Catching Freedom - 8 - 1 Catalytic - 30 - 1 Just Steel - 20 - 1 Honor Marie - 20 - 1 Just a Touch - 10 - 1 Encino - Scratched T O Password - 30 - 1 Forever Young - 10 - 1 Track Phantom - 20 - 1 West Saratoga - 50 - 1 Endlessly - 30 - 1 Domestic Product - 30 - 1 Grand Mo the First - 50 - 1 Fierceness - 5 - 2 Stronghold - 20 - 1 Resilience - 20 - 1 Epic Ride - 30 - 1