Kenyan Paris Olympics 2024 Marathon shortlist: All selected Athletes and their top performances ft. Eliud Kipchoge

With only three months left for the world's greatest sporting event to commence, Kenyan Athletics published a list of athletes earning their spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics marathon squad.

The men's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics is slated for August 10, 2024, followed by the women's marathon on August 11. The Kenyan Athletics released a list of athletes, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, set to compete in the French capital.

The Kenyan Olympic Committee refers to the athletes' World Major Marathon performances to form the Olympic marathon squad. In December 2023, the Kenyan Olympic Committee issued a provisional list of 10 athletes which was finalized yesterday (April 3).

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's and women's gold medalists, Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, will vie in Paris to defend their titles. Let's take a look at the list of athletes who will represent the Kenyan nation in Paris.

Kenyan Men athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the 2022 BMW Berlin-Marathon in a new Word Record Time of 2:01:09 in Berlin, Germany.

Along with the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, the 2024 Tokyo Marathon winner Benson Kipruto will compete to earn his first Olympic glory. Kipruto clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo Marathon after clocking an impressive time of 2:02.16 on March 3, 2024. He has secured three World Major Marathon titles since 2021.

The 2023 Prague International Marathon winner, Alexander Mutiso Munyao, will compete along with fellow Kenyan long-distance runner, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich. While Mutiso Munyao registered a course record of 2:05:09 in Prague, 25-year-old Kipkemoi Ngetich secured a silver medal in his debut Marathon in 2023 in Berlin, finishing behind the legendary athlete Kipchoge after recording 2:03:13.

Five male athletes to represent Kenya at the Paris Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge Benson Kipruto Alexander Mutiso Munyao Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich Timothy Kiplagat

Kenyan Women athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics

The Kenyan women's marathon squad for the 2024 Olympics promises a few thrilling faceoffs between a few elite athletes like Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei, and Hellen Onsando Obiri.

While Jepchirchir will be seen competing to defend her title, Kosgei will contend to turn her 2020 Olympic silver medal victory into gold. The two 2020 Olympic marathon winners will be seen competing against the Tokyo Olympics' 5000m silver medalist Obiri.

Six female athletes to represent Kenya at the Paris Olympics

Peres Jepchirchir Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei Hellen Onsando Obiri Sharon Lokedi Rosemary Monica Wanjiru Ruth Chepng'etich