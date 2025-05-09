Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder confirm participation in new wrestling contest backed by WWE legend

Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder have confirmed their participation in the 2025 Real American Freestyle, backed by WWE legend Hulk Hogan. The first event of the league will be held in Cleveland in August, followed by stops in Michigan and New Jersey in September and October, respectively.

Ad

Olympic medalists Dake and Snyder will be joined by other elite wrestlers, including David Carr, Aaron Brooks, Trent Hidlay, and Zahid Valencia. The unscripted wrestling series is backed by pro wrestling legend Hogan, who will act as the commissioner of Real American Freestyle. The league will feature eight and four weight categories for men and women, respectively.

The idea for the event came after the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships' thrilling match where Wyatt Hendrickson dominated Gable Steveson. Dake announced his participation after his upset at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships where he faced a defeat against the two-time NCAA Champion Valencia in the 86kg category. Dake moved two categories up of his pet event and competed in the 86kg instead of 74.

Ad

Trending

At the same championships, Snyder dominated the 97kg category after overpowering Jonathan Aiello in the final showdown (11-0). Hogan will be joined by Eric Bischoff as the chief media officer of the debut edition of Real American Freestyle.

"I still love doing it" - Kyle Dake opens up on how it feels to keep competing as a 33-year-old

Kyle Dake during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kyle Dake settled on a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 74 kg category after a faceoff with Serbia's Khetag Tsabolov (10-4). In an interview with Flo Wrestling following the match, Dake opened up about competing at the age of 33, highlighting his passion for the game. He also shared a funny moment as a father competing.

Ad

"I feel pretty good," Kyle Dake said stretching his neck muscles. "Muscles feel a little sore. The weight is still a thing. You know, it's still a thing. It just takes a lot out of you."

"I love wrestling. It's fun, you know. And even though I didn't get what I wanted. You know, even if I had the gold medal I'd still have the same answer. Like, I don't know. I'm not sure. I know I still love doing it. I still love competing. What my kids wanna do though? You know like, Ella Joe's like, 'Hey dad, can you hurry up so we can go get ice cream?' Like, she just sent me a voicemail. I thought it was funny," he added.

Kyle Dake won his Olympic bronze medal at the 2020 Games in the same category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More