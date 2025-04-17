Kyle Dake reflects on the shift in attitude among high school and college wrestlers inspired by wrestlers like David Taylor

Two-time Olympic medalist Kyle Dake recently expressed his opinion on the changing attitudes of high school and college athletes toward wrestling. Dake boasts an impressive collegiate career, with four consecutive NCAA titles.

Ad

After winning his first NCAA title in 2010 in the 141 lbs, he was successful in dominating the 149 lbs the next year. His next two titles were secured at 157 lbs and 165 lbs, respectively. He has been a three-time EIWA champion, a two-time world champion, and a one-time Hodge Trophy winner. In his collegiate career at Cornell University, he held a record of a 77-match winning streak with two undefeated seasons.

Dake also etched his name in collegiate wrestling history after becoming the only wrestler to have won four titles at four different weight classes. In a recent interview, he drew the difference in attitude of young athletes in recent times, stating that the high school athletes today are more disciplined. Although he does not want to take the credit all by himself, Dake said that young athletes are motivated by wrestlers such as himself.

Ad

Trending

"What I have seen over the last ten years is this massive shift from high school kids like they would do what I did. The high school kids now are actually taking care of themselves. Like heading into college like they know all of this stuff and they look up to you," he said. "This is like it's part of my, I'm not taking all the credit but I'm taking some of it."

Ad

Ad

"It just takes a lot out of you" - When Kyle Dake made his feelings known after winning a medal at the Paris Olympics at the age of 33

Kyle Dake of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kyle Dake secured a bronze medal in the 74kg category after facing Serbia's Khetag Tsabolov (10-4). Following the victory, he opened up about winning an Olympic medal at the age of 33. In an interview with Flo Wrestling, he stated that although his muscles go a little sore, he still has a passion for wrestling.

Ad

"I feel pretty good. Muscles feel a little sore. The weight is still a thing. You know, it's still a thing. It just takes a lot out of you."

"I love wrestling. It's fun, you know. And even though I didn't get what I wanted. You know, even if I had the gold medal I'd still have the same answer. Like, I don't know. I'm not sure. I know I still love doing it.I still love competing."

Kyle Dake won his first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in the bronze medal match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More