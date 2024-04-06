Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier 2024: Full schedule of events, where to watch & more

The Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier has been scheduled for all three international styles that will take place at the James Robinson Secondary School, Fairfax, during the weekend. Contests start at 10 am on April 6 and 7, and fans can proceed to the venue or watch it live online.

The athletes that will compete in the Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier include Christian DuLaney and Bridgette Duty, present US National Team mates, Nathan Tomasello and Vincenzo Joseph, former NCAA champions, and Jasmine Robinson, a World medalist.

The winners in each weight class of the Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier will proceed to the forthcoming US Olympic Team Trials Wrestling contest that will be held from April 19 to 20 at Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA. The athletes that were qualified before for the Trials will not contend at the event.

More than 330 athletes have enlisted for the Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier already. The registration remains open till April 5 and more talents are anticipated. The Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle players will contend from beginning to end on April 6. Following suit, the men’s freestyle round will take place on April 7.

Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier schedule

The competition will be held from April 6 to 7. The times are in EST.

Wednesday, March 27

Early Registration Deadline - Seeding Deadline

7:00 PM

Friday, April 5

Late Athlete Registration

6:00 PM

Friday, April 5

Online Athlete Registration Deadline –

Senior- Men’s FS, Women’s FS, and Greco-Roman

7:00 PM

Saturday, April 6th

Doors Open for Workout

6:30 AM - 7:30 AM

Senior Women’s Freestyle and Greco-Roman (scratch weight)

Medical Check and Weigh-in

7:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Referee Clinic (Coaches Welcome)

8:15 AM - 9:00 AM

Senior Women’s Freestyle and Greco-Roman

Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Consolation Rds.

10:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Senior Women’s Freestyle and Greco-Roman

Consolation through Consolation Semifinals and 3rd Place

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Senior Women’s Freestyle and Greco-Roman

3rd Place and Finals

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

LATE AND ONSITE REGISTRATION – Senior Men’s Freestyle

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, April 7th

Doors Open for Workout

6:30 AM - 7:30 AM

Senior Men’s Freestyle (scratch weight)

Medical Check and Weigh-in

7:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Senior Men’s Freestyle

Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Consolation Rds.

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Senior Men’s Freestyle

Consolation Rds., Consolation Semifinal and 3rd Place

Finals following Placement Matches

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Where to watch Last Chance Olympic Team Trials qualifier

The tournament will be broadcast live on FloWrestling, where viewers will be needed to take a subscription