"Last tough session"- Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known as she gears up for season debut after training in South Africa

Alica Schmidt recently shared a sneak peek of her training sessions from her training camp in South Africa. The athlete will start her 2025 season by racing at the Czech Indoor Gala event.

The event is slated for February 4 and will be held at the Athletic Hall Ostrava. The German athlete will be seen competing in the 800m dash at the event, alongside some of the renowned runners, including Kimberley Ficence, Olympic silver medallist Tsige Duguma, and Gabriela Gajanova, who is a European Championships silver medallist.

Schmidt is training hard for this event in South Africa and frequently shares updates on it. She recently shared a carousel of pictures and videos showcasing various practice sessions of her 800m race. From practicing on the track to panting on the sidelines, she shared all the details of her last training session ahead of the race. Calling it a tough one, she added a caption that read:

"Today‘s session in a nutshell 🫠 last tough session done before it‘s race day 🫢🔥 @janpetrac „today shouldn‘t be too tough“ well I still have to get used to this short breaks between runs 😂🥲 so we better work on that 🙌🏼 ps: last one is my favourite 👀 " wrote Alica Schmidt.

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about making her 800m debut

Alica Schmidt in action at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt has been continuously sharing updates about her training sessions in South Africa. The German athlete made an announcement of pursuing the 800m dash in the upcoming events and recently opened up about making her debut in the event. Speaking about her experience while training for the 800m event, she shared a post on her Instagram handle, adding a caption that read:

"T-7 days till my indoor 800m debut ✨ This camp was challenging and a new experience for me training wise and I‘m now excited to step onto the track and see where I‘m at 🏃🏼‍♀️ It‘s still a long way but I‘m enjoying this journey so much," wrote Alica Schmidt.

The 26-year-old concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, which did not pan out as expected. She fell short of winning any podium finish in any of the events, including the women's 4x100m relay and mixed 4x100m relay dashes.

She and her team earned a seventh-place finish in Heat 2 of both races, leading to her disqualification from the finals. Following this, Alica Schmidt went on a four-week vacation with her friends.

