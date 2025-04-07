Leanne Wong drops 4-word reaction as Florida Gators advance to NCAA Championships

Leanne Wong and her teammates at the Florida Gators led the team towards victory at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. The Sunday night event took place in the Coleman Coliseum in front of 2466 people.

The Gators won their 22nd regional title, with Alabama closing in at second. The Gators accumulated a total of 197.70 while Alabama stopped close at 197.675. The Gators started the night strong with 49.55. Meanwhile, Selena Harris-Miranda was the only one from the Gators who reached a 9.90.

Wong, Victoria Nguyen, and Taylor Clark all registered a 9.9 on the floor exercise, with the total reaching 49.50. Wong and Anya Pilgrim contributed 9.9s in the vault, leading the Gators to final victory.

Wong shared an Instagram post by Florida Gators Gymnastics on her Instagram story, celebrating the victorious move on to the National Championships. The post captured the moment when the Gators secured their spot for the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, this mid-April. Wong posted a four-word reaction to the story:

"Regional Champs Fort Worth"

Screenshot of Leanna Wong's Instagram story | Source: [email protected]_

Coach Jennifer Annette Ester Rowland was proud of her team and is excited for the nationals at Fort Worth. This will be the 41st NCAA Championship appearance for the Gators.

Leanne Wong reflects upon her time at the Paris Olympics

Leanne Wong at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials - Source: Getty

Wong was an alternate for Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024. An alternate competes only if other team members suffer an injury. Wong did not get the chance to compete in Paris. But she had a better experience in Paris than in Tokyo since she had to quarantine throughout their time in Tokyo because her teammate had tested positive for COVID-19. Talking about her time in Paris, she told The Independent Florida Alligator:

"I just remember looking at the Eiffel Tower. I think I went to go see it four times with the Olympic rings. It was just really special, I just really took a moment to be present."

Wong made the team at the World Championship in Liverpool in 2022 and Antwerp in 2023, winning gold in the Team Championship. In Lima, she showcased a brilliant performance, winning a silver medal in the Pan American Games in 2019 on uneven bars. In 2024, she won the gold at the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth in the uneven Bars.

Leanne Wong and Selena Harris-Miranda played a significant role in the close-knit victory on Sunday. Gators seeding at third are a good competition to the Oklahoma and LSU in stopping their pursuit for the NCAA Championship title.

