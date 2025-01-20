"Leaves me really hungry"- Lindsey Vonn makes honest admission after failing to finish race in Super-G at Cortina World Cup

US ski icon Lindsey Vonn made her comeback after retirement and crashed halfway in the Super-G League race. The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo saw Federica Brignone taking the top spot after her exit.

Thankfully, on the comeback trail after more than five years of retirement, the first American woman to win gold in the Winter Olympics downhill avoided injury when she had the fall.

Vonn was skiing impressively when during halfway she stumbled on her left side. Fortunately, the skier came out uninjured, then went along the course and stopped some distance away from the safety nets. She got up rapidly and moved to the finish line and waved to the crowd of spectators.

According to the Associated Press, the gold medal winner of two World Championships said:

“It’s just going to take a little bit more time. I need to be patient myself and I hope that everyone can be patient with me so that I can just keep my expectations in check and just keep trying to get better every weekend.”

She further continued:

“I need more training, I need more time. And I think it’s actually kind of a good thing that I didn’t do well this weekend, because it leaves me really hungry for more and also hopefully for next year."

Lindsey Vonn shows delight for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL Birds of Prey FIS World Cup - Beaver Creek Women's Downhill Training - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn has shared her excitement as the US is set to hold the Winter Olympic Games in 2034. It will be Salt Lake City, Utah, which will set in motion the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Vonn, according to Today, shared her excited thoughts.

“I am so excited, I mean as you can see in the video, we were just thrilled. I mean, this has been a lot of work. A lot of the Bid Committee Members have been working for over 10 years."

"I've been a part of this process for over three years and, you know, all of our hard work finally came together. We got the bid, and we are so thrilled to have the Olympics back in the US back in Salt Lake City in 2034,” Vonn said.

Lindsey Vonn will be serving as the Chief of Experience for Salt Lake City 2034 Olympics.

