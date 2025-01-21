"LeBron James is the GOAT "- Quincy Wilson makes his stance clear as he reflects on meeting athletes in his debut Olympic appearance 

Quincy Wilson opened up about his experience of competing in his debut Olympic games in the French Capital. The 17-year-old revealed how he stayed in the Olympic Village and got the opportunity to meet athletes from around the globe, however, his favorite moment was when he met star basketball player, LeBron James.

Wilson was selected to be a part of the U.S. men's 4x400m relay team after he finished sixth in the 400m finals at the U.S. Olympic track and field trails. The young American athlete made his Olympic debut and competed in the qualifying rounds of the relay. The team ultimately won the gold medal making him the youngest US Track athlete to win the gold medal at the quadrennial Games.

As the 17-year-old geared up for the 2025 season, he spoke about his Paris Olympics experience in a pre-race press conference at the VA Showcase 2025. Quincy Wilson revealed how he received the opportunity to meet his idol, LeBron James, at the quadrennial games and saw athletes who have worked tirelessly for four years to compete for the ultimate Olympic crown which was an exhilarating experience for him.

"I stayed in the Olympic village. Yes, I did. My favorite person that I got to see was LeBron James. LeBron James is the GOAT. LeBron James is everybody's idol. I just think he is the GOAT. From track, I'm just thankful that I was able to get the moment and just meet anybody I've never met before and it was just a great experience basically seeing people from different countries, seeing people from different like coming from different places and we all coming together to compete for one thing that we have been training for four years which is one great thing to see," he said.

Quincy Wilson reveals his biggest fear as he gears up to compete in the track season

Quincy Wilson during the 4x400m semi-finals at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson opened up about his plans for the 2025 season in an interview with Citius Mag. The American athlete shed light on how being nervous is a common phenomenon while competing in major events alongside some of the fastest athletes in the world.

However, his biggest fear is to lose which gives him a sense of drive and elevates his zeal to win.

"I feel like you are always going to get nervous. When you are a competitor, the biggest fear ever is to lose. My biggest fear ever that anybody could ask me 'What's you biggest fear?' is probably to lose. I don't like to lose and so anything that comes in where you could possibly lose I might get a little nervous," the teenager said.

Wilson, who was unbeaten in the junior circuit last year, suffered his first loss of the 2025 season at the VA Showcase 2025 in the Indoor 500m race to Andrew Salvodon.

