"Legend in her own mind"- Fans react to Riley Gaines taking a dig on Megan Rapinoe after her comment on transgender athletes

Riley Gaines took a dig at former American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, who is an advocate for multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations. The NCAA will possibly hold a meeting to vote on the issue of allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's college sports. Rapinoe made a plea to the NCAA not to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports teams.

"We call on you to be the right side of history and affirm that sport is truly for us all" said Rapinoe. "Do not ban transgender women from NCAA women's sports."

Riley Gaines is an advocate for women against transgender athletes. Gaines took to her X account and expressed her opinion on Rapinoe.

The former Kentucky swimmer believes that Rapinoe would be a stranger to people if women's sports did not exist. This post caught the attention of the netizens and they poured in their opinions in the comment section.

"Megan Rapinoe, in typical virtue-signaling fashion, is pulling up the ladder behind her, Riley Gaines said. No one would know who Megan Rapinoe is it weren't for women's sports lol."

Supporting Riley Gaine's opinion on Rapinoe, one of the netizens commented:

"Legend in her own mind.."

Taking a dig at Rapinoe, one of Riley Gaines' supporters stated:

"GREAT point."

Recalling Rapinoe's career, another fan trolled the retired player by commenting:

"It is amazing to hear this position from Rapinoe, a woman whose team was beaten by a group of 14-year-old boys."

Connecting both Rapinoe's retirement and her statement on transgender athletes, one of the user said:

"Not to mention that she has no more skin in the game. It's not her position on the soccet field that could be replaced by a man, so why worry about it?"

Calling men to play on the women's team is absurd with an example of one of Gaines' supporters chiming in:

"Wait until someone reminds her that her us national team got demolished by a team of 15 year old boys. We are just build differently, men competing in woman’s is absurd. Let lebron play in the wnba, he’s going to have 70 pts and 45 rebounds."

Amidst fans speaking up against Rapinoe, another user although disagreeing with her point appreciated the soccer player for voicing her opinions.

"I disagree with Rapinoe but I'm glad to see anyone speak freely," the fan said.

Along similar lines, one more fan voiced their support for Rapinoe, stating,

"So bold."

Riley Gaines on NCAA's potential meeting for transgenders

Days after NAIA announced its transgender policy of banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. This decision was made via a voting system within the organization. Along similar lines, the NCAA is expected to have the same meeting and use the same system within their organization.

Riley Gaines took to the Instagram handle of 'Independent women's forum' to call out all the athletes in favor of banning transgender athletes from women's sports.

She shared a video where she made a plea to all former and current athletes to send emails to the NCAA Board of Governors with their supportive points to ban transgender athletes from women's sports.

"The NCAA needs to be inundated by emails coming from girls and women or parents who would specifically be impacted or have been impacted by this movement at the hands of the NCAA."

She created a website and e-mail template to make it convenient for everybody sending an e-mail. She also shared a story on her Instagram handle and explained the process.

"The NCAA will be voting on their transgender policy (similar to what the NAIA did) this week, We've made it super easy for you to send an email to all the NCAA Board of Governors. It will take 3 mins max!!"