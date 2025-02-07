"Legend never dies"-Usain Bolt makes his feelings known as he pays tribute to legendary singer Bob Marley on his 80th birthda

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt recently honored iconic singer Bob Marley in a heartfelt tribute to celebrate the music legend's 80th birthday. The sprinter shared a series of photos on his social media paying his respect to the legendary musician.

The photos include Bolt in front of a mural covered with newspaper clippings and images of Marley. In another image the sprinter is dressed in a green jacket with flag patches, a yellow shirt, and a matching cap, standing with open arms in front of the wall of memories. Another image shows a classic portrait of the singer.

The 38-year-old posted the photos on his Instagram handle accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

Trending

“My richness is life, forever.Happy 80th Birthday King @bobmarley 🙏🏿👑 Legend never dies. Your music, your message, your spirit live on forever King. 👑"

In July 2010, Usain Bolt surprised fans in Paris by stepping behind the DJ booth for a rare reggae set. He performed on 'Who The Cap Fit' by Bob Markey in front of 2,000 people.

Bolt dominated the Olympic career securing eight gold medals across three consecutive editions. He debuted in Athens in 2004 as a teenager but finished fifth in his 200m heat. However, he made history in the 2008 Beijing Games by winning gold in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter relay.

The 38-year-old continued his dominance in the 2012 London Games, bagging three gold medals. Once again, in the 2016 games, he claimed gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

Usain Bolt reflects on Bob Marley's influence on his life

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt during an interview with Olympics.com in May 2021, revealed the people who influenced his life and career, including Bob Marley, Muhammad Ali, and Christiano Ronaldo. In the interview, he recalled a moment from his teenage years that deepened his respect for the legendary singer.

At 15, Bolt traveled to Hungary for a youth competition and attended a concert in a park. He witnessed people who barely spoke English singing Bob Marley's songs with passion. The experience amazed him, showing how the legendary singer's music connected people across cultures and languages. The sprinter shared that, that moment left a lasting impression on him.

Reflecting on the memory, the 39-year-old sprinter said:

“And for me, because I was just travelling, to see something like that blew my mind, you know, I mean to know somewhere that people don't speak a lot of English, but they know his songs, and they were singing it loud and clear. It was it was magnificent to know how far Bob Marley had put Jamaica on the map.”

Bob Marley passed away in 1981, at the age of 36, from melanoma (a type of skin cancer) complications.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback