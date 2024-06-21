Legendary athlete Carl Lewis points out exorbitant hotel prices in Eugene ahead of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Carl Lewis expressed concern over the surge in hotel prices in Eugene, where the US Olympic Track and Field Trials will be held from June 21 onwards. Lewis trains the 100m reigning NCAA champion, Louie Hinchliffe, who will look to make his debut Olympic appearance at the 2024 Summer Games.

Carl Lewis was a prominent track athlete competing in the 100m, 200m, and long jump between 1981 and 1990. His record-breaking performances catapulted him to the top of the charts. He achieved 65 consecutive victories over ten years, by far the longest unconquered winning streak achieved by an athlete.

Lewis returned to his alma mater, the University of Houston, to serve as the head track and field coach. Louie Hinchliffe, the standout Houston Cougars athlete, trains under the legendary Lewis. At the 2024 Outdoor NCAA Championships, Hinchliffe stormed to victory on his run for the Paris Olympics.

Ahead of Hinchliffe's debut Trials, his trainer showed concern over the hotel fares in Eugene, ahead of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. The average hotel price is usually around $150, but from Lewis' X post, the prices surpassed $450, which didn't make sense to the nine-time Olympic gold medalist.

"I'm just saying," Carl Lewis wrote.

Hinchliffe ran in a blistering time of 9.95s to a lifetime best time at the NCAA Championships. In a conversation with Chancellor Johnson, the Cougars athlete recalled Carl Lewis' life-changing advice that put him on the Olympic run.

"It was the first conversation we had when I called him. He was like, the first thing he said to me was like, 'We're gonna be on that Olympic team', so it was since then, that first conversation that I believe in him since then. It just led to this moment which is crazy," Hinchliffe said [at 1:16].

The Olympic Trials will start on June 21 and continue till June 30 in Eugene, Oregon.

Carl Lewis: "Stop coaching from the computers"

After his mentee's win, Lewis appreciated Hinchliffe's performance. On the other hand, he also asked people to stop speculating about what advice he was sharing with the Cougars athlete. Lewis also pled everybody to congratulate the boy's achievement and not analyze him from the computers.

"Just understand the rhythm. What I want to tell everyone: stop, please stop coaching from computers. The guy starts fine, he’s running fast, you know. Everyone told me if you think he starts running faster, but he wins every meet. The guy is running phenomenally. Stop coaching from computers and just celebrate a young guy who’s going to be great. He’s going to be in the Olympics this year.“ [at 0:46]

The Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and continue till August 11, 2024.