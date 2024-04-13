Leon Marchand set to turn pro after incredible collegiate career with ASU

Leon Marchand, who recently won the 400 IM at the NCAA Championships, is working towards becoming a professional swimmer. The French swimmer is regarded as one of the best swimmers as he shattered Michael Phelps' 400m IM world record at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. Marchand made history last month when he helped Arizona State University (ASU) achieve its first-ever NCAA Championship.

Legendary coach Bob Bowman confirmed that Marchand will train with him at Texas. He told the press, as per SwimSwam, at the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio that the young swimmer will be a pro. Bowman said:

"He's a pro, he'll be a pro...he is a pro."

Michael Phelps' former coach added:

"He (Marchand) was going to do that at ASU. He was going to be finished with the NCAA after this past meet (NCAA Championships)." (via SwimSwam)

Leon Marchand is working hard to manage his energy

Leon Marchand at the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 2

In recent years, Marchand, 21, has emerged as a world-class swimmer. He has improved each time, highlighting that he is indeed a powerhouse in the swimming pool.

The Frenchman told reporters at a press conference on March 23, which was organized by the ASU last month, that he likes to keep surprises when it comes to preparing for events. Talking about his mental preparation, he said:

"I don't really visualize. I like to keep it a bit of a surprise."

Speaking about the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, Marchand emphasized the importance of sustaining mental fortitude throughout the games :

"In Paris, you have to swim well on the first day, then manage to calm down, get back to sleep and follow that up with new swimming races three or four days later." (Olympics.com)

Talking about the practices that help him get in the zone just before the race, Marchand said,

"I close my eyes and think about my swim, my race and a few words that make me feel better."

The young swimmer also mentioned that working with Thomas Sammut, a mental coach, for two years helped him manage his stress better and that he is now very much focused on his goal - the Paris Olympics.

Marchand debuted at the Tokyo Olympics and will be looking forward to winning his first Olympic medals at the upcoming Summer Games in Paris.

