"Let's get this party started"- Simone Biles rocks light yellow tracksuit as she gears up for Biles International Invitational with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles garnered attention with her outfit while gearing up for the Biles International Invitational. This is the gymnast's first event after concluding her 2024 gymnastics season and is scheduled from January 31- February 2 at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.

Biles enjoyed an incredible 2024 season with her exceptional Paris Olympics campaign, followed by a successful execution of the Gold Over America Tour. Currently, she is gearing up for the eighth Biles International Invitational with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

In an Instagram story shared on January 31, Biles expressed her excitement for the event with a mirror selfie, donning a yellow-colored tracksuit, and wrote in the caption:

"Ready for the 8th annual Biles International Invitational. Clearly feeling the yellow lately."

Following this, she shared another mirror selfie with her husband, Owens.

In the third one, Simone Biles reshared a video posted by the World Championships Centre, which documented the arrangement for the Biles Invitational. She captioned the post:

"LETS GET THIS PARTY STARTED."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles established herself among the gymnastic greats with her impressive performances. She won four medals, including three gold medals and one silver medal. She won the first gold medal in the team all-around event, where she and her team scored 171.296 points.

Following this, she clinched her second gold medal in the individual all-around event and then went on to grab her third one in the vault exercise. In the floor exercise, the 27-year-old earned a second-place finish behind the Brazilian gymnast, Rebeca Andrade.

Simone Biles once opened up about her successful campaign at the Paris Olympics

After her stellar run at the quadrennial Games held at the French Capital, Simone Biles appeared on the Today Show in August last year, where she was asked about her 2024 Summer Games run. Revealing having an emotional aftermath following the conclusion of the events, Biles said her accomplishments had not completely sunk in.

"Not completely and I don't think I will until one day I decide to retire. But yesterday when we got back to the village I looked at Jordan and I just started bawling my eyes out and he was like I knew it was gonna happen," Simone Biles said.

Disclosing the amount of immense pressure being lifted off of her, she added:

"I think I was so full of emotion and I finally released all of that. I was so proud, happy, and bittersweet that the journey is over and it's so crazy that it happened so quick, my third Olympics."

Along with Simone Biles, the eighth Biles Invitational will also feature special guests, such as Jordan Chiles, Yul Moldauer, and Casimir Schmidt.

